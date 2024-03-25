England vs Belgium live stream: How to watch 2024 international friendly game online

The England vs Belgium live stream brings together two of the big hitters of European football for a 2024 friendly match. Neither impressed over the weekend, so they will be looking to put that right — watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

► Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT / 6.45 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 27)

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Vix via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Three Lions failed to roar as they lost to Brazil at Wembley. Without Harry Kane, they did not really pack a punch up front. The skipper will not be available for this match either. Gareth Southgate will also not be able to call on the services of Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire, who both picked up injuries on Saturday. England do though, undoubtedly, have stars in the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

We know plenty about the Belgian stars too. Kevin de Bruyne didn’t join up with his fellow countrymen, but his Man City teammate Jeremy Doku did, alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and veteran defender Jan Vertognen. Both managers are likely to make changes as they try and find their best XI for Euro 2024.

You won’t want to miss the England vs Belgium live stream. Read on, as we’ve got all the details you need to watch the game online from anywhere and potentially for free down below.

How to watch England vs Belgium live streams from anywhere

England vs Belgium live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, including for FREE in the U.K., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs Belgium live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another service and watch the game.

How to watch England vs Belgium live stream in the U.K.

Soccer fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the England vs Belgium live stream, as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed live via the Channel 4 website. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K., then you can still watch the England vs Belgium live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Belgium live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Belgium live stream on Vix. The Spanish-language channel is available via two streaming services.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Belgium live stream on Vix. The Spanish-language channel is available via two streaming services.

One option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Fox Sports is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Belgium live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. As well as Vix, it's got FOX, FS1 and FS2. It also has dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch England vs Belgium live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Belgium live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of, from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international friendly can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the Great White North.

How to watch England vs Belgium live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Belgium game on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Can you watch England vs Belgium live streams in New Zealand?

Kiwis hoping to watch the England vs Belgium live stream will be disappointed to hear that there is currently no scheduled broadcast of the match. However, if you're visiting the country from a place where the game is available to watch, remember you can simply use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.