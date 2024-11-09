Colorado vs Texas Tech livestream: How to watch college football Week 11 game online from anywhere

The Colorado vs. Texas Tech livestream has a surging Colorado team with the Big 12 Conference championship in its sights in Week 11 of the 2024 season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Colorado vs Texas Tech livestream, date, time and channels The Colorado vs. Texas Tech livestream is Sat., Nov. 9

► Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

Week 11 of college football action has the No. 20-ranked Buffaloes coming into Lubbock, Texas to take on the Red Raiders. If you just looked at the records of these two teams, you’d be forgiven for expecting these two teams to be evenly matched. Texas Tech is only half a game back from Colorado in the Big 12 Conference standings.

But Colorado is the clear favorite in this game. For starters, they have the two best players on either team in this game. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is currently the Heisman Trophy frontrunner and may be in the top 5 at both positions he plays for the Buffaloes. He will almost certainly be the first non-quarterback to be taken in next year’s NFL Draft.

Not far behind Hunter is Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime’s son is also a Heisman contender and having a great season. He’ll almost certainly go in the first round of the draft alongside Hunter.

On top of these two talented players, Colorado is also currently running hot. They’ve won five of their last six and that lone loss was 28-31 to the No. 18 at the time (No. 19 now) Kansas State Wildcats.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, has lost two of their last three, and neither of those losses were against the strongest opposition. However, that one win was in their most recent game, and it was at No. 11 Iowa State. Will they be able to knock off a ranked opponent for the second weekend in a row? You’ll have to watch the Colorado vs. Texas Tech livestream to find out.

Make sure you don't miss Colorado vs. Texas Tech or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide . Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Texas Tech livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

How to watch Colorado vs Texas Tech from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN.

How to watch Colorado vs Texas Tech in the US

In the U.S., the Colorado vs. Texas Tech livestream is on Fox, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including Fox in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

How to watch Colorado vs Texas Tech livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Colorado vs. Texas Tech is on Fox, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Colorado vs Texas Tech livestreams in the UK

Unfortunately, U.K. fans cannot Colorado vs. Texas Tech on Sky Sports . In fact, it looks like Sky Sports isn't showing any NCAA college football this weekend.

But if you want to watch future select NCAA football games, as well as numerous other sports, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Colorado vs. Texas Tech abroad.

How to watch Colorado vs Texas Tech livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Colorado vs. Texas Tech livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports . Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Since this game is on Fox in the U.S., Kayo Sports does not have access to it through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Colorado vs Texas Tech livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, unfortunately, Colorado vs. Texas Tech will not be on TSN. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season, and it does not have access to this game.

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo , which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

