Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream is a meeting between two teams who are punching above their weight in the EPL — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
The Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Saturday (Nov. 9)
► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Brentford suffered last-minute heartache on Monday night, as two goals in stoppage time condemned them to a 2-1 defeat by Fulham. They are strong at home, though: no team in the EPL has a better record in front of their own fans in 24/25. The Bees are a direct team and they will look to attack Bournemouth from the first whistle.
The Cherries are on a high after a 2-1 victory over Manchester City last time out. They are arguably the most effective pressing team in the league, so Brentford will have to avoid making risky passes in their own defensive third. Bournemouth possess plenty of attacking quality, but they have only scored one goal in their last three away games.
Both teams have punched above their weight in recent years and there is plenty to admire in the way they go about their business. Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.
Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Brentford vs Bournemouth and watch the game.
Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can you watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in the U.K.?
Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.
U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.
For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.
How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in Canada
Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.
Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.
Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in Australia
Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.
Watch Brentford vs Bournemouth in New Zealand
Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Bournemouth live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 7.
Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
