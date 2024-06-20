Argentina vs Canada live stream: How to watch Copa America 2024

The Argentina vs Canada live stream raises the curtain on the Copa America 2024 tonight. Will the holders get off to a winning start, or can Canada spring a surprise? You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Argentina vs Canada live stream, date, time and channels The Argentina vs Canada live stream will take place on Thursday, June 20.

• Time: 1 a.m. BST (Jun. 21) / 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 10 a.m. AEST (Jun. 21)

• FREE — Watch free on Azteca Sports (Mexico)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via via Sling or FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Argentina are the team to beat in international soccer right now. Prior to winning the World Cup in Qatar 18 months ago, they were also triumphant at the last edition of the Copa America. With Lionel Messi still going strong, they are once again the favorites to win this summer's tournament.

Anything Canada get from this game will be a bonus. Jesse Marsch is their coach these days and this will be a valuable opportunity for the Canadians to test themselves against world-class opposition as the Copa America gets underway.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Argentina vs Canada live stream by checking out our guide on how to watch Copa America 2024.

Where to watch Argentina vs Canada for free

You can watch a free Argentina vs Canada live stream online and on TV in Chile and in Mexico. Canal 13 (Chile) and TV Azteca (Mexico) are the rights holders with all matches available to stream online on 13Go and TV Azteca Sports.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Copa America 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view Azteca Sports as usual, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca Sports and watch Argentina vs Canada for free.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Canada live stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). FS1 may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FOX and FS1.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch an Argentina vs Canada live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy an Argentina vs Canada live stream via TSN as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Copa America 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Copa America 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch an Argentina vs Canada live stream via Optus Sport. This costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

Can you watch Argentina vs Canada in New Zealand?

There are no listings for the Copa America 2024 in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

