How to watch Copa America Femenina 2025: live stream every game for free from anywhere
Tournament favorites Colombia and Brazil are in the same group
Brazil have won all but one of the previous nine editions of Copa America Femenina, but it's Colombia who enter as tournament favorites. Linda Caicedo is probably the single most destructive force in women's soccer, and she has one hell of a partner in crime in dominant forward Mayra Ramirez.
You can watch Copa America Femenina 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
The 2025 Copa America Femenina runs from Friday, July 1 to Saturday, August 2. Full schedule below.
• WATCH FREE — Caracol Play & RCN (Colombia)
• WATCH FREE — TVN Play (Chile)
• WATCH FREE — Teleamazonas (Ecuador)
• U.S. — FS1, FS2 & Fox Soccer Plus via Fubo
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Better yet, the reigning champions and three-time runners-up are guaranteed to meet at least once, because they've both been drawn into Group B. Led by their legendary un-retired striker Marta, the Selecao are in the midst of a promising rebuild under Arthur Elias.
After failing to make it out of their group at the last World Cup, they've made it to the finals of both the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and Olympics, where they were beaten by the U.S. on both occasions. Colombia have had an awful run of luck at successive major tournaments, getting knocked out by eventual finalists England at the last World Cup, world champions Spain (on penalties) at the Olympics, and the U.S. at CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
Quito 2025 could, and maybe should, mark a turning point for Las Cafeteras — and perhaps a wider power shift in South America.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Copa America Femenina 2025 from anywhere, including free options.
Watch Copa America Femenina live streams for FREE
Free Copa America Femenina coverage is available in Colombia via Caracol Play and RCN, in Chile via TVN Play, and in Ecuador via Teleamazonas.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch CAF 2025 for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch Copa America Femenina 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Copa America Femenina 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and ITVX to watch FREE Women's Euro 2025 coverage live online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Colombian service, you'd select Colombia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Caracol Play or another streaming service and watch Copa America Femenina 2025.
How to watch Copa America Femenina live streams in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch every game of Copa America Femenina across FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus .
If you don't have the channels on cable, Fubo carries FS1 and FS2 as standard, while FOX Soccer Plus is available through its International Sports Plus addon. Fubo packages start from $84.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, though new users get $20 off their first month. The addon is an additional $6.99.
FS1, FS2 and FSP are also available with certain YouTube TV plans. If you already have the soccer as part of your cable TV package, you're all set.
If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which carries FS1 on its Blue plan, starting at $50.99. To get FS2 you'll need the Sports Extra addon, which is an additional $11 per month. Sling Blue comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.
If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch a CAF live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Can you watch Copa America Femenina in Canada?
Unfortunately, Copa America Femenina appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.
If you're currently on holiday in Canada from the U.S., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the tournament. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Copa America Femenina in the U.K.?
Copa America Femenina 2025 hasn't picked up a broadcaster in the U.K..
But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual coverage. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can you watch Copa America Femenina in Australia?
Copa America Femenina isn't being covered by any Australian networks either.
Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. or South America can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.
Copa America Femenina schedule 2025
Friday, July 11
8 p.m. — Ecuador vs Uruguay
Saturday, July 12
5 p.m. — Peru vs Chile
Sunday, July 13
5 p.m. — Bolivia vs Paraguay
8 p.m. — Brazil vs Venezuela
Tuesday, July 15
5 p.m. — Uruguay vs Argentina
8 p.m. — Peru vs Ecuador
Wednesday, July 16
5 p.m. — Bolivia vs Brazil
8 p.m. — Venezuela vs Colombia
Friday, July 18
5 p.m. — Uruguay vs Peru
8 p.m. — Argentina vs Chile
Saturday, July 19
5 p.m. — Venezuela vs Bolivia
8 p.m. — Colombia vs Paraguay
Monday, July 21
5 p.m. — Argentina vs Peru
8 p.m. — Chile vs Ecuador
Tuesday, July 22
5 p.m. — Colombia vs Bolivia
8 p.m. — Paraguay vs Brazil
Thursday, July 24
8 p.m. — Ecuador vs Argentina
8 p.m. — Chile vs Uruguay
Friday, July 25
8 p.m. — Brazil vs Colombia
8 p.m. — Paraguay vs Venezuela
Monday, July 28
5 p.m. — 5th place playoff
8 p.m. — Semi-final 1
Tuesday, July 29
8 p.m. — Semi-final 2
Friday, August 1
8 p.m. — 3rd place playoff
Saturday, August 2
5 p.m. — Final
(All times ET)
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.