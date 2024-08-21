How to watch 'Lie to Fly' online — stream shocking airline pilot documentary from anywhere

It's October 2023 and an Alaska Airlines pilot tripping on magic mushrooms tries to bring down a passenger jet. You immediately wonder how that can happen. New York Times presents documentary "Lie To Fly" explains why and warns that the reasons behind it could cause a similar catastrophe in the future.

"Lie to Fly" airs on FX (see below if you've cut the cord) and then on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus in the U.S. the following day — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Lie to Fly' date, time, TV channel, live streams "Lie to Fly" airs on FX on Friday, August 23 at 10 p.m ET/PT and then the following day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling Blue or Fubo or on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The pilot was Joe Emerson. He was not a madman. He was not a drug addict. He was, rather, a 44 year old father-of-two who had experienced depression and tried to treat it with psychedelic mushrooms 48 hours earlier. He would later admit to not sleeping for 40 hours and believed himself to be in a dream when he attempted to cut off the aircraft's fuel supply mid-flight.

The reason he had not received proper treatment for depression was due to U.S. Federal Aviation Administration policy. For pilots to receive medical certification, they must pass exams to certify they are fit to fly but any 'red flags' – such as, requests for counseling or support – can lead to deferrals that can last for more than a year during which time pilots are grounded.

Some changes have been made to allow pilots who have been prescribed anti-depressants to fly but it sounds like the system still needs a major overhaul. Read our guide below for how to watch "Lie to Fly" online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'Lie to Fly' on TV and online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Lie to Fly" premieres on Friday, August 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will be available the following day on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+.

FX Is available with most cable TV packages. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

If traveling away from U.S., it is still possible to watch "Lie to Fly" documentary via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Sling TV : The Blue package carries FX and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month. After that, the service starts from $40 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free 30-day trial, after which a subscription starts at just $7.99 per month.

Watch 'Lie to Fly' from anywhere

How to watch 'Lie to Fly' online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because FX and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you'll miss out on "Lie to Fly" altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu account and stream "Lie to Fly" online from wherever you happen to be.

Can I watch 'Lie to Fly' in the U.K., Canada or Australia?

Sadly, "Lie to Fly" will not be available to stream internationally on Disney Plus in the U.K., Canada or Australia.

However, that doesn't mean U.S. citizens – including pilots – traveling abroad have to miss out on the show. All they need is a VPN. In case you hadn't noticed, we recommend NordVPNas it's great for unblocking your usual streaming services from abroad.

'Lie to Fly' cast

Joe Emerson - Former Alaska Airlines pilot

Captain Dennis Taje - Allied Pilots Association

Dr. William Hoffman - University of North Dakota, Assistant Professor of Aviation

Dr. Brent Blue - Senior Aviation Medical Examiner

Joseph LoRusso - Aviation Lawyer

Dr. Susan Northrup - FAA U.S. Federal Air Surgeon

Matthew Johnson - Johns Hopkins University Professor of Psychiatry

Jennifer Homendy - National Transportation Safety Board Chair

Sean Casten - U.S. Congressman (Illinois)

What happened to Joe Emerson from 'Lie to Fly'? In the cockpit of another airline's plane as a passenger, the controls were wrested away from Emerson by the two pilots. He was then handcuffed and the plane made an emergency landing. He was arrested and charged with 83 counts of felony second-degree attempted murder (one for each person aboard) and placed in jail. After seven weeks on remand, his charges were downgraded to reckless endangerment and he was released after posting $50,000 bail. The conditions also stipulated that he cannot possess or use any controlled substances, including “magic mushrooms", cannot be within 30 feet of any operable aircraft and must participate in mental health counseling.