How to watch 'We Were Liars' online - Stream the 8-episode psychological thriller

The Liars from "We Were Liars": [From left] Cadence Sinclair Eastman (played by Emily Alyn Lind), Penny Sinclair (Caitlin Fitzgerald), Jonny Sinclair (Joseph Zada) and Gat Patil (Shubham Maheshwari)

Believed to be the first in a trilogy, this season of "We Were Liars" is quite faithful to E. Lockhart's best selling book but does that mean that the twist - if there is one - is already out there?

Below, we reveal where to watch “We Were Liars” online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream 'We Were Liars' online - Release date, streaming info "We Were Liars" premieres internationally on Wednesday, June 18

Amazon Prime

It might do but then that would be telling and if you haven't read the book it doesn't matter anyway. All you need to know is that 17 year old Cadence Sinclair Eastman (played by Emily Alyn Lind) has lost her memory after a serious accident but has a strange feeling, as the pieces fall into place, that something truly dreadful has happened.

'The Liars' of the title refers to her tight-knit inner-circle - Penny Sinclair (Caitlin Fitzgerald), Jonny Sinclair (Joseph Zada) and Gat Patil (Shubham Maheshwari) - who hung out on Cadence's grandfather's private island but now they all seem to be hiding something. But what is it? And does Cadence really want to find out?

How to watch 'We Were Liars' in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia

This slick psychological Amazon Original thriller series lands on Prime Video on Wednesday, June 18 with all eight episodes available to binge-watch from: 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada; 8 a.m. BST in the UK; and 5 p.m. AEST in Australia.

'We Were Liars' Need to Know

Official 'We Were Liars' Trailer

We Were Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

‘We Were Liars’ - Cast

Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman

as Cadence Sinclair Eastman Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil

as Gat Patil Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield

as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis

as Johnny Sinclair Dennis Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Cadence's mother

as Penny Sinclair, Cadence's mother Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Johnny's mother

as Carrie Sinclair, Johnny's mother Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Mirren's mother

as Bess Sinclair, Mirren's mother Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, Carrie's partner and Gat's uncle

as Ed Patil, Carrie's partner and Gat's uncle David Morse as Harris Sinclair, Cadence, Mirren and Johnny's grandfather

as Harris Sinclair, Cadence, Mirren and Johnny's grandfather Wendy Crewson as Tipper Sinclair, Cadence, Mirren and Johnny's grandmother

‘We Were Liars’ release schedule and episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 – “Tell Me Sweet Little Lies” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E02 – “Wrap Her up in a Package of Lies” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E03 – “The Ties Were Black, The Lies Were White” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E04 – “The Fourth of You Lie” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E05 – “Lying Together in a Silver Lining” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E06 – “When Lies Gives You Lemons” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E07 – “Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied” (Wed, Jun 18)

(Wed, Jun 18) S01 E08 – “Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied” (Wed, Jun 18)

