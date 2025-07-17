Your TCL TV just got even more free channels — here’s what you can watch now

TCL TVs are home to a slew of free channels, but they're set to get even more following a new partnership with AMC Networks.
TCL's streaming service, called TCLtv+, will be getting 11 FAST channels from AMC Networks' catalog. It will make many of the best TCL TVs even better if you love free content, now corralling as many as 400 ad-supported channels.
You might know AMC best for "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," the latter of which has its own dedicated FAST channel playing episodes nonstop. Additional sports and news channels will also be available on TCLtv+, like NESN Nation, a New England-based sports broadcast that focuses on Bruins and Red Sox coverage.
The full list of 11 new AMC FAST channels includes the following:
- Acorn TV Mysteries
- AllBlk Gems
- All Reality by We TV
- AMC Thrillers
- BBC News
- MSG SportsZone
- NESN Nation
- Overtime, a sports channel
- Scares by Shudder
- Stories by AMC
- The Walking Dead Universe
You can download TCLtv+ today on your TCL TV to gain access to all these new FAST channels. To find it, head to apps and search TCLtv+ and click download, though it should already be available within the home app carousel.
FAST stands for Free Ad-supported Streaming Television and it's fast becoming one of the best ways to stream content on smart TVs. Most TV interfaces are equipped with these types of channels, from Samsung's TizenOS to Google TV, which is available on a wide variety among the best TVs.
Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel.
