How to watch ‘99’ online — stream Man United 1999 Treble movie from anywhere

Prime Video's latest sports documentary, "99", details Manchester United's Treble-winning 1998/99 season. There are three episodes covering the season to crown all seasons, climaxing with a trio of trophies secured over the course of 10 glorious days. Read on for how to watch "99" online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

How to watch "99" online, release date, stream "99" is available to watch on Prime Video (30-day free trial) from Friday, May 17. All episodes land on the same day.

It was the first example of an English soccer side winning a domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League and to mark the 25th anniversary of the campaign, manager Sir Alex Ferguson, plus players including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes and more share their untold stories and personal struggles.

The Premier League and FA Cup triumphs were all well and good but it's the Champions League final against Bayern Munich that provides the denouement to the story. No spoilers, but suffice to say it's the most incredible finish to a European final in history and summed up the never-say-die spirit fostered by Ferguson.

Amazon Prime Video's latest foray into the sports documentary market after the success of its 'All or Nothing' series is produced by the same team that put together the recent Netflix series "Beckham," so you're in for a treat.

Keep reading to find out how to watch "99" online and from where you are.

How to watch '99' in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and beyond

You can watch "99" on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription since the show is exclusive to the platform.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial . This will let you watch "99" and other shows or movies for free, but you must cancel the subscription before you’re charged.

How to watch '99' from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "99" documentary on your usual subscription?

'99' documentary series trailer

Now that you know how to watch "99", you might be curious to learn exactly the sort of thing to expect from the three-episode docuseries.

Well, the official trailer is as good a place to start as any and really whets the appetite with the stories, interviews and action to expect from Manchester United's stunning Treble-winning season in May 1999.

Watch the trailer below.

'99' documentary interview cast

There are plenty of names you'd expect to see feature in the '99' documentary and, thankfully, the list of interviewees reads like a who's who of that Red Devils season.

Here are some of the names featured in the "99" docuseries:

Sir Alex Ferguson: Manager, knighted shortly after 1999 for his successes.

Manager, knighted shortly after 1999 for his successes. Steve McLaren: Assistant manager.

Assistant manager. David Beckham: Midfield mainstay.

Midfield mainstay. Gary Neville: Defender, a regular all season.

Defender, a regular all season. Phil Neville: Defender, younger brother of Gary

Defender, younger brother of Gary Peter Schmeichel: Legendary goalkeeper.

Legendary goalkeeper. Teddy Sheringham: Striker, scorer in two finals.

Striker, scorer in two finals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Striker and super sub who turned the course of history.

Striker and super sub who turned the course of history. Paul Scholes: Iconic midfielder.

Iconic midfielder. Andy Cole: Striker, vital throughout.

'99' documentary episodes

“99” three episodes, each around one hour long. There are also some short bonus features you can watch on Prime Video that give you more insight into the series.

Check out our episode guide below:

E1 — Focusing on the Premier League win

— Focusing on the Premier League win E2 — Focusing on the FA Cup win

— Focusing on the FA Cup win E3 — Focusing on the Champions League win