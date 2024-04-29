How to watch 'The Veil' online — stream from anywhere

Steven Knight is seemingly the busiest man in TV as no sooner has his new BBC show “This Town” hit screens than the writer's new espionage thriller, “The Veil”, arrives on Hulu. Episodes begin on Tuesday, April 30.

'The Veil' air time and channel "The Veil" will premiere on Hulu at 12.01 a.m. ET/PT April 30.

• U.S. — Watch on Hulu

• International — Disney Plus

No stranger to Hulu audiences after leading "The Handmaid’s Tale" for the better part of a decade, Elisabeth Moss takes on the role of Imogen Salter, a chameleon like MI6 agent tasked with getting close to suspected ISIS commander Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan).

Adilah holds information that could save (or destroy) thousands of lives, and in an epic globe-trotting journey that takes the pair from Syria to Paris, the two women treat secrets as currency, entering into a fragile alliance and perhaps even a burgeoning friendship. Meanwhile, both the CIA and the DGSE vie for control of the situation, commencing their own game of espionage as the outside threat increases.

Other cast members include Dali Benssalah as Malik, Imogen’s DGSE contact, Josh Charles as Max, his CIA counterpart and "The Following" star James Purefoy as Sir Michael Althorp. Meanwhile, director Damon Thomas is familiar with taught, female led, double crossing espionage having helmed multiple episodes of "Killing Eve".

Steven Knight’s latest looks to be an absolute nail-biter, so read our guide below for how to watch "The Veil" online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'The Veil' in the U.S.

In the US, "The Veil" will air exclusively on Hulu with the first two episodes dropping on April 30 and new episodes on Tuesdays thereafter.

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream "The Veil" just as you would back home.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription starts at just $7.99 per month.

Watch 'The Veil' from U.K., Canada, Australia and the ROW

"The Veil" will be available to stream on Disney Plus in Canada, Australia and a number of other territories on the exact same release pattern as the US, with new episodes coming out every Tuesday, following the two-episode premiere on April 30.

The official U.K. release date hasn't been confirmed but there's already a "The Veil" page on the U.K. Disney Plus site, so don't be surprised if it goes live on April 30 too.

Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.

'The Veil' trailer

'The Veil' episode guide

Episode 1: "The Camp" – Tuesday, April 30

– Tuesday, April 30 Episode 2: "Crossing the Bridge" – Tuesday, April 30

– Tuesday, April 30 Episode 3: "The Asset" – Tuesday, May 7

– Tuesday, May 7 Episode 4: "Declassified" – Tuesday, May 14

– Tuesday, May 14 Episode 5: TBC – Tuesday, May 21

– Tuesday, May 21 Episode 6: TBC – Tuesday, May 28

What can we expect from 'The Veil'? The official synopsis from FX reads: "FX’s "The Veil" is an international spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster."

Who is in the cast of 'The Veil'? Elisabeth Moss as Imogen Salter

Josh Charles as Max

Dali Benssalah as Malik

Yumna Marwan as Adilah

Haluk Bilginer

Alec Secareanu

Thibault de Montalembert

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

James Purefoy

Joana Ribeiro

Phill Langhorne

Dan Wyllie

Aron von Andrian