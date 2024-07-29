This crime drama series just crashed Prime Video's top 10 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

While massive movie hits like "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" and fan-favorite series like "The Boys" often dominate the headlines in Prime Video's top 10, a hidden gem has quietly surged into this list — and it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently sitting in the No.7 spot is "Troppo", an Australian crime drama starring Thomas Jane, who you may know from "The Mist", "1922" and the 2004 version of "The Punisher". This show, based on a novel by Candice Fox, is gaining significant attention with the release of its second season.

Set against the stunning yet treacherous backdrop of Northern Queensland, "Troppo" follows the journey of a disgraced ex-cop and a quirky private investigator as they work through challenging mysteries and grapple with their own dark pasts.

With its interesting storyline and impressive ratings, "Troppo" is generating buzz as a must-watch series on one of the best streaming services. But is it really worth streaming? Here is everything you need to know about "Troppo" and whether it deserves a place on your watchlist.

What is 'Troppo' about?

Troppo | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Troppo" is a TV show adaptation of Candice Fox's bestselling novel "Crimson Lake." It follows Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane), an ex-cop who relocates to the Australian tropics after being falsely accused of an evil crime. In the remote and steamy wilderness of Northern Queensland, Ted crosses paths with Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun), a quirky private investigator with a criminal record and a complex history.

The pair form an unlikely partnership as they solve local crimes together while dealing with their own troubled pasts. Amanda's unusual mannerisms and Ted's brooding demeanor create a dynamic and compelling team as they navigate the dangers of the tropical environment and the secrets that lie within their cases.

What critics are saying about 'Troppo'

"Troppo" currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from six critic reviews and a decent rating of 80% from viewers. Season 2 doesn’t have a score just yet, but these ratings could change over time. For now, it seems to be getting nothing but praise.

Travis Johnson from Flicks said: "Troppo is compelling TV, not necessarily because of its mystery plot, which is serviceable without being spectacular, but due to the interplay between the leads." Meanwhile, Decider’s Johnny Loftus stated that: "Watching these two proud but very damaged people sort out their respective baggage as they stand together against all the local adversity in this dusty Queensland town is the allure at the center of Troppo."

Some critics did notice a few weak points though, which isn't to say say "Troppo"'s not worth watching. Luke Buckmaster from the Guardian balanced its strengths and weaknesses well: "There’s not much originality in the writing, but the dynamic between the two bothered characters works... and the pace has a decent ebb and flow."

Audiences offered just as much praise by saying its "very enjoyable" and "the performances are really solid."

Should you stream 'Troppo'?

(Image credit: ABC/Amazon)

It’s clear that "Troppo" is worth watching if you love a good crime drama. It has a mysterious narrative full of twists and turns, with two lead protagonists who apparently work very well together. Even though the plot might feel familiar and somewhat repetitive, the characters and interactions within the show make it a standout.

Stream both seasons of “Troppo” on Prime Video (Freevee with ads).