7 best time travel shows to watch right now

I’ve always enjoyed a good time travel story, and that makes sense considering "Back to the Future" is one of my favorite movies. The idea of jumping between different eras, and the possibilities it brings, is very intriguing and somewhat mysterious.

While time travel movies are great, shows offer more compelling viewing over the span of several episodes. However, with so many shows available right now, it’s hard to know what to watch. Therefore, I've put together a list of the top seven time travel shows that you simply have to check out on some of the best streaming services.

Whether you’re into mind-bending sci-fi dramas or lighthearted time-hopping adventures, these shows are sure to fascinate and entertain you.

'Doctor Who'

What kind of list would this be if I didn’t include "Doctor Who" as the first option? As such an iconic well-known show, most people won’t need an explanation, but for those who have somehow never watched (or even heard of) "Doctor Who," I will happily provide a brief overview of what it’s about.

"Doctor Who" is a British sci-fi TV series that began in 1963, centering on the Doctor, an enigmatic Time Lord who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, a ship resembling a British police box. The Doctor can regenerate, allowing for multiple actors to portray the character. For example, the show was relaunched in 2005 and continued the "rule" of getting a new Doctor every season. Christopher Eccleston assumed the role in season 1 before David Tennant took over in the next.

Accompanied by human companions, the Doctor goes on so many different adventures, solving problems and battling iconic villains like the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master. "Doctor Who" remains a significant and beloved part of global pop culture, and perhaps the best time travel show ever.

Watch on Max

'Life on Mars'

"Life on Mars" brilliantly combines science fiction, crime drama and mystery while bringing something new to the table of time travel. The show follows Detective Chief Inspector Sam Tyler (John Simm), who, after being struck by a car in 2006, wakes up in 1973. Confused and disoriented, Tyler finds himself working for the Manchester and Salford Police, living in a world vastly different from the one he knows.

In 1973, Tyler must adjust to outdated policing methods, a more chauvinistic workplace and a society with different social norms. His new boss, Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister), embodies the rough and ready policing style of the era, often clashing with Tyler's more modern sensibilities. As Tyler works on solving crimes, he also tries to understand his predicament, questioning whether he has traveled back in time, is in a coma or is experiencing some form of psychological breakdown. However, all he knows is that he must find a way to return to his own time.

Watch on BritBox

'Russian Doll'

One of my colleagues actually recommended "Russian Doll" by saying it’s a "razor-sharp, wickedly funny, time-bending trip of a series." It follows the story of Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a cynical New Yorker who finds herself stuck in a time loop, reliving her 36th birthday party over and over again. Each time she dies, she inexplicably returns to the party, starting the night anew.

As Nadia repeatedly experiences her death and the re-set of the night, she goes on a journey to understand what is happening to her. Along the way, she meets Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), who is also trapped in a similar time loop. Together, they try to figure out how to break the cycle and unravel the mysteries behind their predicament.

Watch on Netflix

'Dark'

"Dark" is a German thriller series that intricately weaves together time travel, family secrets and existential questions that will probably blow your mind. The story is set in the small town of Winden and begins with the mysterious disappearance of two children, which exposes the hidden connections and dark pasts of four interconnected families: the Nielsens, Dopplers, Tiedemanns and Kahnwalds.

As the series progresses, it reveals a complex narrative involving time travel across several generations, spanning from 1888 to 2053. The discovery of a wormhole in the town's caves allows people to travel between different time periods, leading to a series of events that impact the town's history and future.

Watch on Netflix

'Timeless'

"Timeless" happens to be another well-loved show about time travel. It follows a history professor named Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer), a soldier named Wyatt Logan (Matt Lanter) and a scientist named Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Barrett), who are recruited to travel through time to stop a mysterious organization called Rittenhouse from altering history for their own gain.

Using a stolen time machine, the team goes through different historical periods, trying to prevent changes that could have catastrophic effects on the present and future. It’s a very interesting time-traveling show that blends action and historical drama, if you’re into that.

Buy or rent on Amazon

'Outlander'

Now we have a slightly more romantic show, "Outlander", which is actually based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon. It centers around Claire Randal (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back in time from 1945 to 1743 Scotland.

There, she becomes entangled in the Jacobite risings and meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a dashing Highland warrior. The series explores Claire's struggles to understand and navigate the dangers of the 18th century while grappling with her divided loyalties between her life in the 20th century and her love for Jamie. If you’re in the mood for a time-traveling show with a bit of juicy romance, "Outlander" is definitely the one for you.

Watch on Netflix

'Time Bandits'

The 2024 reboot "Time Bandits" is a comedic adventure series that reimagines the 1981 cult classic movie. The show follows 11-year-old Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), a history enthusiast, who finds himself joining a group of time-traveling thieves on a thrilling and humorous quest. This ragtag team, led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), goes on crazy adventures across different historical periods, aiming to save Kevin's parents and thwart the schemes of the villainous Pure Evil (Jemaine Clement).

With a talented cast including Taika Waititi as the Supreme Being and a blend of fantasy, history and comedy, "Time Bandits" brings enjoyment to both new viewers and fans of the original movie. You’ll not only see the chaos and fun of time travel but also the importance of friendship and bravery in the face of danger.

Watch on Apple TV Plus