5 crime thriller movies on Prime Video with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

I love a good thriller, but the ones that involve some tense crime drama will always be a memorable experience. This means I’m always on the hunt for the next gripping story that will stay with me long after I watch it (because those are the best).

Prime Video, one of the best streaming services , has become my go-to source for a great mix of suspense, mystery and nail-biting drama. After diving deep into the offerings, I’ve put together a list of five crime thrillers available on Prime Video that not only intrigued me but also boast impressive ratings of 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. These top-rated selections promise to deliver intense plots, complex characters and twists you won’t see coming.

'Man from Reno' (2014)

Man From Reno (2014) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Man from Reno" is interesting because it intertwines two seemingly unrelated storylines, so I decided to put this first on the list since it's an intriguing watch.

The movie follows Aki Akahori (Ayako Fujitani), a Japanese crime novelist who travels to San Francisco to escape her fame and the pressures of her career. During her stay, she becomes romantically involved with a mysterious man named Akira (Kazuki Kitamura) who suddenly vanishes, leaving behind a suitcase and a trail of questions.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Paul Del Moral (Pepe Serna) in a nearby town investigates an unidentified man found wandering on a foggy road after a car accident. As Aki and Sheriff Del Moral's paths cross, they get caught up in a complex web involving murder.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch on Prime Video

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

No Country For Old Men (2007) Official Trailer - Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"No Country for Old Men" is a classic crime thriller that deserves to be seen. It's set in West Texas in 1980 and revolves around three main characters: Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Llewelyn Moss is a welder who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong in the desert, discovering a briefcase containing two million dollars. Deciding to take the money, he sets off a chain of events that puts him in the crosshairs of Anton Chigurh, a ruthless and psychopathic hitman hired to retrieve the money. Meanwhile, Sheriff Ed Tom Bell is the aging lawman trying to make sense of the escalating violence and chaos. He reflects on the changing times and his own feelings of being outmatched by the brutality he encounters.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Prime Video

'Witness' (1985)

Witness (1985) Original Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

"Witness" tells the story of a young Amish boy named Samuel Lapp (Lukas Haas) who becomes the sole witness to a brutal murder while traveling with his mother, Rachel (Kelly McGillis), in Philadelphia. Detective John Book (Harrison Ford) is assigned to the case and soon discovers that the murder involves corrupt members of his own police force.

When his investigation puts him and the Lapp family in danger, Book retreats with them to their Amish community to protect them and recover from his injuries. Now he must adapt to the Amish way of life and navigate a new mutual attraction between him and Rachel. So yes, it does involve some romance, but it's still one of the best crime thrillers.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Prime Video

'Sicario' (2015)

Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"Sicario" delves into the brutal world of drug cartels along the U.S.-Mexico border. The movie follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a government task force led by the mysterious and morally ambiguous Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and the enigmatic consultant Alejandro Gillick (Benicio Del Toro).

As they go on a covert operation to take down a powerful cartel leader, Kate becomes increasingly disillusioned by the ruthless tactics employed and the blurred lines between justice and lawlessness.

"Sicario" pays special attention to corruption, morality and the high stakes of the drug war when delivering a powerful narrative marked by intense action and thrills.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Prime Video

'The Limey' (1999)

The Limey (1999) Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Limey" centers around Wilson (Terence Stamp), a British ex-convict who travels to Los Angeles to investigate the mysterious death of his daughter, Jenny (Melissa George). Convinced that her death was not an accident, Wilson suspects her involvement with a wealthy and corrupt music producer named Terry Valentine (Peter Fonda).

Wilson begins to investigate the very dodgy underbelly of L.A. by using his violent skills and connections from his criminal past to confront those responsible. The movie is especially noted for its non-linear narrative, stylish direction and powerful performances, particularly Stamp's portrayal of a father driven by grief and revenge.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Prime Video