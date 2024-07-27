New on Prime Video and Freevee in August 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It seems as though Prime Video and Freevee are heating up with an exciting lineup of new shows and movies set to premiere in August 2024. If you're struggling to find something to watch on this streaming service, the upcoming batch of new content should keep you entertained throughout the month.

Whether you’re a fan of fun animated superhero shows, cult classic movies or a bit of psychological horror, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the coming weeks. From highly anticipated series like "Rings of Power" season 2 to iconic blockbuster movies like "21 Jump Street," we've got the scoop on all the fresh movies and shows you won’t want to miss.

So, get ready to update your watchlist with our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to your screen in August 2024.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN AUGUST 2024: TOP PICKS

'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Batman: Caped Crusader" is a new animated series set in a dark and gritty Gotham City, where crime and corruption are rampant. Bruce Wayne, a wealthy socialite, adopts the mantle of Batman, a relentless and almost machine-like vigilante, dedicated to eradicating crime. His crusade attracts both allies and adversaries within the Gotham City Police Department and City Hall.

Key characters include a remorseless Batman, the facade of playboy Bruce Wayne, the complex and morally ambiguous Catwoman, the dual-natured Harley Quinn, the stalwart Commissioner Jim Gordon, and the tragic villain Clayface.

Watch on Prime Video from August 1

'Pulp Fiction'

Pulp Fiction Official Trailer #1 - (1994) HD - YouTube Watch On

"Pulp Fiction” is a classic crime thriller that intertwines several stories of crime and redemption in Los Angeles. The movie’s key plotlines include hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), who work for mob boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) and face moral and existential questions while retrieving a mysterious briefcase.

Another storyline follows boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), who double-crosses Marsellus and attempts to escape the consequences, leading to a violent showdown. Additionally, we get to see "The Bonnie Situation," where Vincent and Jules deal with the aftermath of an accidental killing, enlisting the help of a fixer named Winston Wolf (Harvey Keitel). The movie’s fragmented structure weaves these stories together in such an interesting and engaging way.

Watch on Prime Video from August 1

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey'

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - Announcement Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is the month for "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" fans since both trilogies are coming to the streamer. Therefore, we had to include at least one in our top picks, and that’s "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey".

The story follows the journey of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), a hobbit who lives a quiet life in the Shire, until the wizard Gandalf and a group of thirteen dwarves, led by Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), enlist him for an adventure. The dwarves are on a quest to reclaim their homeland, Erebor, from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Gandalf (Ian McKellen) convinces Bilbo to join the expedition as their "burglar."

Watch on Prime Video from August 1

'10 Cloverfield Lane'

10 Cloverfield Lane Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite sci-fi horror movies is coming to Prime Video, and so I had to recommend it. "10 Cloverfield Lane" is set within the "Cloverfield" universe and follows Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who wakes up in an underground bunker after a car accident. She finds herself in the company of two men: Howard (John Goodman), who claims to have saved her, and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr).

Howard informs Michelle that a catastrophic event has made the outside world uninhabitable due to chemical or nuclear fallout. Suspicious of Howard's intentions and the truth of his story, Michelle starts to question the reality of the situation. Soon, tension builds within the bunker, and Michelle discovers unsettling evidence about Howard's past.

Watch on Prime Video from August 24

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 2

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" continues the epic saga of Middle-earth, delving deeper into the rise of Sauron. Following the first season's revelations, Sauron (Charlie Vickers), who was disguised as Halbrand, now takes on the form of Annatar to deceive the inhabitants of Middle-earth. This season focuses on his cunning efforts to forge the Rings of Power and manipulate the various races, leading to a massive confrontation involving elves, dwarves and orcs.

The season will also explore new locations, including Rhûn and Pelargir, and introduce new characters such as Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) and the Barrow-wights. Additionally, significant plotlines include the internal conflicts within Númenor and the alliances formed to counter Sauron's growing threat.

Watch on Prime Video from August 29

EVERYTHING NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN AUGUST 2024

August 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

Adventureland (2009)

American Graffiti (1973)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Batman: Caped Crusader (2024)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)

Bowfinger (1999)

Breakdown (1997)

Cinema Paradiso (1990)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Darkman (1990)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Emma (2020)

Face/Off (1997)

Fargo (1996)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Frogs (1972)

From Beyond (1986)

Ghost (1990)

Good Boys (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)

Howard The Duck (1986)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Imitation of Life (1959)

Influenced (2024)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Little Women (1949)

Looper (2012)

Lover Come Back (1962)

Monster Trucks (2017)

MouseHunt (1997)

Narc (2003)

No manches Frida 2 (2019)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

Overboard (2018)

Passengers (2016)

Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)

Psycho (1960)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Ronin (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Showgirls (1995)

Southland Tales (2007)

Stardust (2007)

Sullivan's Travels (1942)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman (1978)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The Crow (1994)

The Dark Half (1993)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Firm (1993)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Losers (2010)

The Naked Gun: From the Files (1988)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

The War of The Worlds (2005)

The Warriors (1979)

The Whale (2022)

The Wood (1999)

The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)

There's Always Tomorrow (1956)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Traffic (2001) Trauma Center (2019)

Troll (1986)

Troll 2 (1990)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

When Worlds Collide (1951)

Windtalkers (2002)

August 3

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

August 5

Judy Justice season 3 (2024)

August 6

French Girl (2024)

August 8

The Mallorca Files season 3 (2024)

One Fast Move (2024)

August 9

Nadie nos va a extrañar (2024)

August 13

Night Swim (2024)

August 15

JACKPOT! (2024)

Paddington (2015)

WNBA on Prime Video (2024) (and August 22)

August 22

Classified (2024)

Drive-Away Dolls (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024)

August 23

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) (and August 30)

August 24

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

August 26

No Gain No Love (2024)

August 29

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 (2024)

EVERYTHING NEW ON FREEVEE IN AUGUST 2024

August 1

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2013)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

Last Vegas (2013)

The Host (2013)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Max Steel (2016)

August 24

Lethal Weapon seasons 1-3 (2016)