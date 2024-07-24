How to watch 'Troppo' season 2 online from anywhere now

After the smash hit success of the first season of Aussie 'Tropical Noir' drama "Troppo", based on the novel "Crimson Lake" by Candice Fox, comes Troppo season 2. Tough cookie P.I. Amanda is back together with laconic, been-there-done-it ex-cop Ted in the crime solving business and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

"Troppo" season 2 dates, time, channel "Troppo" season 2 is already available to stream in Australia but drops elsewhere on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Thursday, July 25.

• FREE — Watch FREE on ABC iView (Australia)

• U.S. / U.K. / Europe — Prime Video | Amazon Freevee

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"Troppo" (in case you were wondering) is the nickname Australians reserve for the unstable mental condition that tropical heat can have on some people – as in, "He's been here too long, he's gone troppo" – and in this crocodile-infested part of north Queensland there seems to be plenty of it about. Amanda and Ted, of course, with their unorthodox approaches to life fit right in.

This time they are busy investigating the murder of the leader of a healing retreat who just happens to be involved with an exotic drug ring and an outlaw motorcycle gang but somebody from his past wants Ted dead and has found out where he lives with his family.

Ready for another hit season from this curiously addictive and unusual 'Tropical Noir' hit show? Below, we'll show you where to watch "Troppo" season 2 online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch "Troppo" season 2 for free

In Australia, Troppo S2 is streaming free on ABC iView now.

All eight episodes will be available from Thursday, July 25, exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.

Freevee is the free streaming service from Amazon that comes with adverts and you just need a free-to-use Amazon account to watch. It comes free with Prime if you're a member.

Watch 'Troppo' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Troppo" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. It's that simple.

How to watch 'Troppo' season 2 in the U.S.?

"Troppo" season 2 is already available in Australia but drops in the U.S., exclusively, on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

How to watch 'Troppo' season 2 in the U.K.

As with the U.S., "Troppo" season 2 is already available in Australia but drops in the U.K., exclusively, on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Thursday, July 25.

Watch 'Troppo' season 2 free online in Australia

All eight episodes of "Troppo" season 2 are available to stream now on ABC iView. Season 2 premiered back on July 5, 2024.

Can I watch 'Troppo' season 2 free online in New Zealand?

"Troppo" season 2 is available to stream for free in Australia on ABCiView now but not in New Zealand. In the U.S. and the U.K. it airs on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee from Thursday, July 25.

'Troppo' season 2' episode guide

Episode 2.1 - Ted and Amanda investigate a bizarre local murder and an exotic drug ring; Amanda tangles with an old enemy and a new love; Ted's past stalks him and his family.

Episode 2.2: Ted and Amanda investigate Julian's neighbors; they discover that they harbor a bitter grudge against Julian over the death of their son.

Episode 2.3: Amanda and Ted focus on the leaded fuel clue trail, which leads Amanda into danger with a croc-poaching family.

Episode 2.4: When a drug-using croc poacher climbs naked up a flagpole and falls to his death, Ted and Amanda investigate the source of his mystery narcotics while following Julian's money trail and uncovering family secrets.

Episode 2.5: Ted and Amanda attend Julian's eccentric funeral armed with the knowledge about Raph's parentage before preventing a potential tragedy at the local Crimson Lake races.

Episode 2.6: When Brooke is found floating in a swampy river, strangled and barely conscious, Ted and Amanda hunt for her attacker to determine if Julian's murder case is connected.

Episode 2.7: The case heats up for Ted and Amanda as they find a second crime scene where Julian was murdered and land in the middle of Twist's turf war with the Duboisia kingpin.

Episode 2.8: Ted and Amanda save Raph's life and solve Julian's murder, only to be faced with rescuing Ted's family from a predator who has had Ted in his crosshairs for years.

'Troppo' season 2 cast

Thomas Jane as Ted Conkaffey.

as Ted Conkaffey. Nicole Chamoun as Amanda Pharrell.

as Amanda Pharrell. Sun Park as Yoon Sun.

as Yoon Sun. David Lyons as Damford.

as Damford. Yerin Ha as Ah Rah.

as Ah Rah. Ling Cooper Tang as Hench.

as Hench. Kate Beahan as Olivia.

as Olivia. Cramer Cain as Wayne.

as Wayne. Peta Wilson as Eve.