Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Prime Video’s top 10 is stacked with variety this week, and a few titles definitely rise above the rest. If you’re after something that’s worth your time, I've made three picks that are much more than just background noise.

If you’ve already binged hits like “Reacher,” "Invincible," and “The Wheel of Time,” there’s still plenty left in the trending list.

This list includes a new comedy-drama set in the professional ballet world, a nostalgic teen drama heating up ahead of its finale, and a fantasy anime that’s easy to binge-watch. So, here are the three standouts you’ll want to stream on Prime Video this week.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Tuesday, May 6., 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Are you team Conrad or team Jeremiah? Prime Video recently gave us a first look at season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and if the teaser’s any hint, things are about to get heated.

With a July 16 premiere date locked in, now’s your chance to dive back into all the drama (or start fresh if you haven’t yet) by streaming the first two seasons. With its heartfelt romance, messy love triangles, and sun-soaked nostalgia, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” delivers the kind of emotional entertainment that makes for the perfect evening binge.

Belly (Lola Tung) returns to Cousins Beach for another summer with the Fisher family, where old friendships and complicated relationships collide. As she navigates her growing feelings for brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), unexpected twists shake up their once-simple dynamic.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Étoile’

Étoile - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Near the top of Prime Video’s charts right now is “Étoile,” a comedy-drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino, who brings her lifelong passion for ballet to center stage.

A trained dancer herself, Sherman-Palladino once dreamed of going pro — something fans of “Bunheads” will instantly recognize in the show’s spirit. With “Étoile,” she doubles down on that love for dance, blending the theatrical sparkle of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with her signature fast-paced banter and quirky, lovable characters.

Set in the world of elite ballet, this fresh dramedy centers on two renowned companies — one in New York, the other in Paris — as they shake things up by exchanging their star performers and artistic leadership in a bold move to reinvent themselves.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman’

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman” is climbing the Prime Video charts thanks to its recent episode drop. Adapted from the original light novel, this fantasy anime strikes a nice balance between magical world-building and grounded storytelling.

It’s the kind of show that sneaks up on you (in the best way) and, like most anime, it’s incredibly easy to marathon once you start.

Beryl Gardinant, a 44-year-old swordsman running a quiet village dojo, has long abandoned his dreams of becoming a master. But when his former student, Allucia, now the Commander of the Royal Order of Knights, invites him to train elite knights in the capital, Beryl reluctantly accepts. His unmatched skills soon earn him the title “the backwater swordmaster.”

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

3. "Étoile" (2025)

4. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

5. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

6. "The Bondsman" (2025)

7. "Wear Whatever the F You Want" (2025)

8. "Invincible" (2021)

9. "House of David" (2025)

10. "From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman" (2025)