Prime Video just got the best Oscar movie you (probably) didn't watch — and it's a heart-wrenching watch

Prime Video is already home to a broad range of great movies, but the Amazon streaming service has just gained another absolute must-watch.

As of today (April 29), RaMell Ross' Best Picture-nominated narrative feature debut "Nickel Boys" is now streaming on Prime Video.

The movie is based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and in switching mediums, "Nickel Boys" becomes an artful, moving depiction of life at this fictional reform school — and a powerful one at that.

It's a movie that I rank among the very best big-screen releases from 2024, one which had me in tears several times before the credits rolled, and one that I'd urge Prime Video subscribers to stream as soon as possible.

Need a little more convincing? You can find a little more info about Prime Video's newest arrival below.

What is 'Nickel Boys' about?

NICKEL BOYS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in Jim Crow-era Tallahassee, Florida, "Nickel Boys" revolves around the lives of two young Black students at the Nickel Academy for Boys reform school.

After being wrongly accused of being an accomplice to a crime, Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse) is sent to the segregated Academy, where Black students are subject to abuse and hired out for penal labor.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There, he meets and subsequently becomes firm friends with Turner (Brandon Wilson), a more cynical kindred spirit who helps him navigate his time at the school.

In addition to Herisse and Wilson, "Nickel Boys" also features Ethan Cole Sharp, Daveed Diggs, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, and Jimmie Fails.

Why you should stream 'Nickel Boys' on Prime Video

(Image credit: Collection Christophel/Amazon MGM Studios/Alamy)

I found "Nickel Boys" to be an involving and profoundly moving watch, and one that has remained etched into my memory since I first saw it.

Chiefly, that's because of how innovative it feels, thanks to the movie's first-person perspective. That shift puts us right at the heart of every moment, immersing the viewer and therefore heightening the impact of every exchange.

The power of this perspective is palpable on so many occasions throughout the film, including in its most visceral moments, or indeed in what could be one of cinema's warmest-ever hugs between Turner and Elwood's grandmother, Hattie (Ellis-Taylor).

Yes, it can be a little tough to adjust to or follow at first, and the extra contextualising archival footage could feel jarring, I'll concede, but this is no style-over-substance affair.

"Nickel Boys" is doing all this to find a new kind of way to present this sort of story, and its immersive experimentation goes hand-in-hand with the striking performances to really draw us in.

I'm not the only person who recommends "Nickel Boys", either; it's won serious praise. At the time of writing, the movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and currently holds a 91% critics' score aggregated from over 200 individual reviews.

(Image credit: Landmark Media/Amazon MGM Studios/Alamy)

The site's critical consensus reads: "Director RaMell Ross' stylistically radical approach to adapting Colson Whitehead's searing novel will be jarring for some, but "Nickel Boys'" sense of immersion achieves the jaw-dropping effect of walking in another's shoes."

Reviewing for Empire, Kambole Campbell gave the movie a -star rating, writing: ""Nickel Boys" is a triumph. It's unique approach brings a new dimension to its source material, while amplifying the emotional resonance between the present and a horrifying past."

Over at RogerEbert.com, Robert Daniels said the movie was "polished to a remarkable luster," adding: "“Nickel Boys” pulls viewers into the perspective of these Black teenagers with impressive style and unflinching confidence."

"Nickel Boys" is not the easiest watch, and I know that some viewers will struggle with the way it's presented. But, in my opinion, every element came together beautifully. Now that "Nickel Boys" is streaming on Prime Video, I really cannot recommend it enough.

If you're not convinced, though, we can still help you find your next watch. Be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Video movies for plenty more top streaming recommendations.