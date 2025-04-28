New on Prime Video in May 2025 — 5 movies and shows I’d watch

A new month means new titles are set to drop on Prime Video. While Amazon hasn't yet dropped the full May 2025 lineup for its streaming service, we've gone ahead and done the legwork for you.

By piecing together confirmed release dates and keeping an eye on upcoming titles, we’ve compiled a list of exciting new releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist. One of them is the highly anticipated “Another Simple Favor” with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and a new thriller, “The Better Sister.”

Not seeing your next binge? Don’t worry because we’ve also rounded up some of the best movies and shows on Prime Video in case you're in the mood to explore.

So, here are five new movies and shows coming to Prime Video in May 2025 that I’d recommend.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN MAY 2025: TOP PICKS

‘Another Simple Favor’

The highly anticipated sequel to “A Simple Favor” is one I’m adding to my watchlist. For fans of the original, “Another Simple Favor” seems to offer more of the dark humor and unexpected twists that made the first installment a hit.

Set on the picturesque island of Capri, Italy, the movie opens with Emily's (Blake Lively) extravagant wedding to Dante Versano (Michele Morrone), the heir to a powerful mafia family.

The celebration takes a dark turn when a murder occurs, leading to a series of twists and betrayals among the glamorous guests. Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), now a true-crime author, is reluctantly drawn back into Emily's chaotic world.

Stream it on Prime Video from May 1

‘Octopus!’

“​Octopus!” is a two-part documentary narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. If you're into nature documentaries with a unique twist, this one sounds like a really enjoyable watch.

The movie delves into the enigmatic world of the Giant Pacific Octopus, exploring its intelligence, behaviors, and the profound connections it fosters with humans.

The documentary features a diverse array of individuals — scientists, explorers, and even comedian Tracy Morgan — each sharing their unique encounters with these fascinating creatures.

Stream it on Prime Video from May 8

‘Overcompensating’

“​Overcompensating” is a semi-autobiographical college comedy series created by Benito Skinner, known online as Benny Drama.

The show follows Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, navigating the chaotic journey of self-discovery in college.

He befriends Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider determined to fit in, and together they juggle disastrous hookups, flavored vodka, fake IDs, and the guidance of Benny's older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco).

Stream it on Prime Video from May 15

‘Motorheads’

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos / Prime Video)

“​Motorheads” is a coming-of-age drama set in the Rust Belt town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania. It follows a group of outsiders who bond over their shared passion for street racing.

Created by writer-showrunner John A. Norris, “Motorheads” focuses on first love, heartbreak, and the thrill of starting your first car. Set in a struggling former industrial town looking for hope, the show follows a group of misfits who bond over their shared passion for cars.

While some characters deal with the complexities of high school social dynamics, others are racing to outrun shadows from their past. “Motorheads” seems to have plenty of adrenaline-pumping action with heartfelt moments, all driven by the powerful connection these outsiders share.

Stream it on Prime Video from May 20

‘The Better Sister’

(Image credit: Jojo Whilden / Prime Video)

If you’re in the mood to binge a thriller, “The Better Sister” sounds like a solid option. Based on Alafair Burke's bestselling novel, the show stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky, whose lives are upended when Chloe's husband, Adam (Corey Stoll), is brutally murdered.

Chloe, a high-profile media executive, and Nicky, who struggles with addiction, are forced to reunite and confront long-buried family secrets as they seek to uncover the truth behind Adam's death.

“The Better Sister” also features a strong supporting cast, including Kim Dickens, Matthew Modine, Lorraine Toussaint, and Gloria Reuben.

Stream it on Prime Video from May 29