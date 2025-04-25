'The Summer I Turned Pretty' teases Belly and Jeremiah romance in new season 3 trailer

Ready for another love triangle summer? Prime Video's popular teen romance "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is officially coming back for its third and final season this July — and not only do we have an official premiere date but also a teaser trailer of what fans can expect in the new episodes.

In case you need a refresher, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is based on Jenny Han's best-selling YA novel series — with the third season adapting book three "We'll Always Have Summer" — and follows teenager Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she vacations every summer at a beach house with her family friends, the Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christoper Briney) and their mom in Cousins Beach.

Unsurprisingly, a love triangle quickly ensues between the teen and the two hunky bros, causing both familial and romantic drama.

And in the new teaser trailer, which Prime Video released on Thursday, April 24, we see that the drama will certainly be continuing in the 11-episode third season. Last season, Belly chose to be with Jeremiah over his older brother, but when Conrad made an unexpected cameo in her life, things started getting emotionally messy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Per Prime Video, the season 3 synopsis reads: "It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 will breeze onto the Amazon streaming service on Wednesday, July 16, so mark your calendars!

As for what fans can expect from the final installments of the beloved series, author and showrunner Han gave some insights to Entertainment Weekly, including details about that rumored time jump.

"There's so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season, so many," Han assured, nothing that the season will pick up with the two characters attending the same college.

"Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other, because we do have a little bit of a time jump going into season 3, so they needed to have that kind of bond, and it was really seamless. It'll be joyful for people to witness it."

What does that mean for Conrad, you ask? Don't fully count out the other Fisher brother.

"Conrad's been away from everyone for a while, and now he's back in the mix with people," the author said. "It's almost like rediscovering and also seeing the ways that they've both changed and have had some distance from each other, and who are these people now?

"Because there is a little bit of a time jump and he's been gone. People will see the ways that he's changed and he's seeing the ways that Belly and Jeremiah — and Steven [Sean Kaufman] — have changed as well."

And even if you're a faithful reader of Han's novels, there are still surprises in store, promised the showrunner. "There are going to be surprises," she said. "There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them."