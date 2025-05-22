Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Prime Video’s top 10 is packed with a lot of new original titles right now, including bingeable dramas and hilariously fun comedies. But if you’re trying to cut through the noise, I’ve picked three standouts that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Whether you’ve already blown through incredible shows like “Fallout,” “Reacher,” or “Invincible,” there’s still plenty worth discovering in the trending list.

This week’s picks include a teen drama centered around street racing and love triangles, a comedy about the chaos of college, and an unhinged series that sees Kevin Bacon fighting demons. Here are the three Prime Video shows I’m watching right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Motorheads’

If you’ve ever been into dramas with the “forbidden love” trope or shows that are just easy to binge-watch on a weekend, “Motorheads” could scratch that itch.

This new teen drama has already claimed the No. 1 spot on the streaming service, and judging by the trailer, it mixes fast cars with even faster feelings.

Set in the fictional town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, “Motorheads” follows high school outsiders Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) and Zac Torres (Michael Cimino) as they move from Brooklyn and find themselves immersed in a world of street racing and family secrets.

Living with their uncle Logan Maddox (Ryan Phillippe), a former NASCAR mechanic, the siblings navigate the challenges of adolescence, love, and the legacy of their estranged father.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Overcompensating’

“Overcompensating” doesn’t bring anything new to the comedy-drama genre, since there’s the usual mix of awkward hookups, messy friendships, and identity meltdowns.

But that’s kind of the point. The show doesn’t need to be groundbreaking when it’s this bold, bizarre, and genuinely funny. It knows exactly what it is, and it runs with it, owning the chaos of growing up with a wink and a lot of heart.

Benny, a closeted former football star and homecoming king, embarks on his freshman year at Yates University. Struggling to reconcile his past persona with his true self, Benny forms an unexpected friendship with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider determined to reinvent herself in college. Together, they stumble through the chaos of college.

One of the show’s best moves is keeping each episode tight and to the point, since most run just around 30 minutes, making it almost too easy to binge the whole season without even noticing.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Bondsman’

Some shows take a little time to build an audience, while others kick the door down from episode one. “The Bondsman” falls into the latter.

Prime Video’s gritty supernatural horror absolutely deserves a spot on your watchlist… especially now that it’s sadly been canceled after just one season.

Starring Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran, a grizzled former bounty hunter brought back from the dead for one last job, “The Bondsman” uses horror and dry humor in a way that feels totally fresh. As Hub navigates his second chance at life (and revenge) he’s pulled into a world of dark magic and enemies who don’t stay buried.

Despite its short run, “The Bondsman” is still worth streaming now. And it delivers a standout performance from Bacon that’s both gruff and surprisingly vulnerable. Just keep in mind this show doesn’t hold back when it comes to gore.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Motorheads" (2025)

2. "Overcompensating" (2025)

3. "Reacher" (2022)

4. "The Bondsman" (2025)

5. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

6. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

7. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

8. "Fallout" (2024)

9. "Invincible" (2021)

10. "The Chosen" (2017)