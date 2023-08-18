The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Everything we know so far

The endless summer vacation is set to continue with The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Prime Video has renewed the coming-of-age romantic drama, which is no surprise.

According to Prime Video, the season 2 premiere "more than doubled" season 1's viewership numbers in just three days after debuting on July 14. The romantic teen drama is deliciously melodramatic, and there are three novels in the series to adapt, which means plenty of romantic adventures to draw from.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the book trilogy by Jenny Han. It centers on Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a teen who spends every summer at a beach house along with her mom, brother, her mom’s best friend and two sons. Belly has been in love with the older son Conrad for as long as she can remember.

But as the summers pass, her relationships with the boys change dramatically. Season 3 will undoubtedly continue to delve into her complex feelings for both Conrad and Jeremiah.

Here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

Prime Video announced it had renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in an August 3 press release. Author Jenny Han also took to TikTok with a clip of Lola Tung, Sean Kaufman, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney to announce the good news. "Surprise! There’ll be another summer," she wrote. "We’ll be back for season 3 as soon as we’re able.”

Despite the renewal, however, new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty may take some time to arrive. With the recent Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA union strikes, the process will undoubtedly take much longer than expected. After the scripts are written, the show still has to be filmed, which can take four to six months.

Fans are crossing their fingers for season 3 to drop in summer 2024, which would follow the pattern of the show's first two season drops one year after the other in summer 2022 and summer 2023. However, depending on how the strikes go, we may not see The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 until late 2024 or later.

Author and producer Jenny Han is as eager as anyone to keep the story going. She’s promised a full 10 episodes for the third season and shared on Instagram : "It’s been hard not being able to work on the show because of the ongoing strikes, but we can’t wait to get going on Season 3 as soon as we’re able."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is centered on three leads: Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, a teen who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with the two Fisher brothers, with Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher and Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher.

The main three will likely be joined by the cast members who bring the rest of their families and friends to life, including:

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Belly’s sarcastic and high-achieving older brother

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Belly’s recently-divorced novelist mother

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, Belly’s father and self-proclaimed “rad dad”

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Laurel’s best friend and Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother (deceased)

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher, father of Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher

Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel, Belly’s best friend and certified queen bee

Kyra Sedgwick as Julia, Conrad and Jeremiah's aunt

Elsie Fisher as Skye, Conrad and Jeremiah's cousin

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, Laurel's friend/love interest

David Iacono as Cam, Belly’s friend and local skater boy

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 plot and season 2 ending explained

The return of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will likely pick up right after the game-changing finale that saw Belly seemingly falling in love with Jeremiah as a heartbroken Conrad stands by. Here's how things went down:

After Conrad interrupts Belly and Jeremiah kissing, it’s as awkward as it sounds. Next up? A painfully uncomfortable car ride, where Conrad isn’t hiding his anger one bit.

When a dangerous storm rolls in, the trio are forced to hunker down for the night in a motel room. The three must deal with the wild feelings and high tension between them and wait out the storm. Conrad and Jeremiah opt for the floor, leaving the bed to Belly.

During the night, Conrad and Jeremiah have a real, raw conversation and make a pact: They won't let their feelings for Belly ruin their bond as brothers. Conrad acts as if he’s moved on from Belly, aiming to give Jeremiah and Belly a shot at happiness.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Belly decides to make it official with Jeremiah. They’re all smiles as Jeremiah takes her to volleyball camp, completely unaware that Conrad is quietly hurting, still very much in love with Belly.

As far as season 3's plot, nothing is set in stone just yet. But we do have some ideas on where the story could go. For those who haven't read the book trilogy, consider this your spoiler warning. MAJOR book spoilers await beyond this point.

So far, the series has adhered closely to the first two books in the trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty and It's Not Summer Without You. Though there have been a few changes here and there, we can safely assume season 3's plot will mostly follow the third and final book, We'll Always Have Summer.

If the story doesn't veer off completely, we'll likely see a two-year time jump occur. Belly and Jeremiah are in a happy relationship at first, but when she learns that Jeremiah had a fling during a break in their relationship, she walks away. Desperate to make things right, Jeremiah proposes, and Belly says yes — despite their families' protestations.

Wedding plans are set, and they’re going to tie the knot at Susannah's beach house. There’s just one hiccup: Conrad is living there. Seeing him again, Belly’s heart does a little flip, reminding her that Conrad has always been her number one.

Facing this truth, Belly and Jeremiah decide to end their engagement. With her heart on the mend, Belly jets off to Spain to study abroad. Meanwhile, Conrad starts sending her heartfelt letters. Love rekindles between them, and as the book closes, they’re saying 'I do' in the midst of a rainstorm before jumping into the ocean — tuxedo, wedding dress, and all.

Whether The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 traces this path, it's clear broken hearts and hurt feelings will abound. The love triangle has not been solved!