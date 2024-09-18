Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video's top 10 list is always packed with popular shows, but let’s be honest — there are usually a few duds mixed in. While some long-standing favorites definitely deserve their spot (like "Fallout" and "The Boys"), they’ve been hanging around for quite a while, and it’s time to make room for some fresh contenders on the streaming service.

With so many options available, it can be tough to know which shows are really worth your time. That’s why we’ve narrowed it down to three standout picks from the current top 10 that you should be watching right now — each delivering something unique and worthy of your next binge.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 18.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'Reacher'

Now's the perfect time to binge-watch both seasons of "Reacher", especially with fans eagerly awaiting season 3, which is expected to arrive later this year. Plus, there’s reportedly a spinoff in the works at Amazon, making it an exciting time for the "Reacher" universe. If you enjoy some good action-packed drama, this show definitely deserves a spot on your watchlist right now.

It follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police investigator, as he uses his keen observational skills and combat expertise to solve dangerous cases. In the first season, Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, only to be wrongfully arrested for murder. He decides to investigate more, only to discover a massive conspiracy tied to his past.

'From'

Much like "Reacher", the show " From" is also coming out with season 3 , and it lands on the small screen this Sunday (September 22). So, you still have the rest of this week to stream the first two seasons and catch up on the unsettling mystery before diving into the next chapter.

"From" is a dark horror-thriller that centers around a group of people mysteriously trapped in a sinister town. No matter how hard they try, they can't leave, and as night falls, terrifying creatures emerge, preying on anyone outside after dark. The town’s residents must survive together while desperately trying to find the truth behind their nightmarish situation. It's one of my favorite shows ever, and the twists will shock you.

'The Grand Tour'

Recently, "The Grand Tour" shot up to the No. 2 spot in Prime Video's top 10 following the release of season 6. The show has a consistently high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a hit not just for car lovers but also for anyone who gets a kick out of the trio's funny interactions and the wild, often ridiculous scenarios they find themselves in.

"The Grand Tour" is a hugely popular motoring series hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, the iconic trio known for their chemistry from their days on "Top Gear". In this series, the hosts go on epic global road trips, test-driving exotic and high-performance cars, and taking on outrageous, often absurd challenges that push both the vehicles and themselves to the limit.

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "The Grand Tour" (2016)

3. "From" (2022)

4. "The Boys" (2019)

5. "Judy Justice" (2021)

6. "No Gain No Love" (2024)

7. "Fallout" (2024)

8. "Finally Caught" (2023)

9. "Reacher" (2022)

10. "Ridley" (2022)