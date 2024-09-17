5 best movies to stream on Amazon Freevee right now

In the age of streaming, finding great content without the burden of a subscription can be a challenge. That’s where one of the best free streaming services comes in. Offering a vast library of movies and TV shows, Amazon Freevee gives you access to high-quality entertainment, completely free — with just a few ads sprinkled in.

Whether you’re in the mood for some intense action surrounding a highly-skilled spy or a mind-bending horror that builds enough tension to make you squirm, Freevee has something for everyone. So, if you’re unsure where to start, we’ve got you covered. Here is our guide on the five best movies you can stream on Amazon Freevee right now.

'Blue Ruin' (2013)

First up we have an indie thriller that you’ve probably never heard of. "Blue Ruin" is a tense, minimalist revenge story that follows Dwight (Macon Blair), a homeless drifter, whose life is upended when he learns the man who killed his parents is being released from prison. Dwight, socially isolated and emotionally broken, sets out on a quest for revenge despite being completely ill-prepared for violence.

What makes this movie stand out is that it avoids typical revenge tropes by focusing on the realistic consequences of Dwight’s actions. Rather than being a hardened, skillful avenger, Dwight is vulnerable and often clumsy. His need for vengeance triggers a cycle of violence that leads to a bloody, brutal conflict between two families.

'The Invitation' (2015)

Being such a huge horror fan, I had to include a solid horror movie on this list, and that’s "The Invitation". This story is centered around Will (Logan Marshall-Green), who attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, Eden (Tammy Blanchard), and her new husband, David (Michiel Huisman), in their luxurious Los Angeles home. Will and Eden had once been a happy couple, but the tragic death of their young son tore them apart. After years of estrangement, Will returns to the home for the gathering, along with a group of mutual friends.

Throughout the night, Will begins to suspect that something is deeply wrong. Eden and David, along with a mysterious couple they’ve invited, seem unusually calm and preach a philosophy of acceptance and letting go of pain. Will grows paranoid, convinced that their hosts have sinister intentions.

'Emma' (2020)

Now onto something much lighter, for those who prefer a relaxing watch. "Emma" is a period comedy-drama based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel of the same name. The movie follows Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), a wealthy, beautiful, and somewhat spoiled young woman living in early 19th-century England. Emma is a self-proclaimed matchmaker who meddles in the romantic lives of those around her, though she has no desire to marry herself.

The story centers on Emma's attempts to arrange marriages for her friends and acquaintances, particularly her naive and impressionable friend Harriet Smith (Mia Goth). However, her matchmaking efforts often lead to misunderstandings and complications, revealing Emma’s naivety and overconfidence in her judgment. Soon, Emma comes to realize her own flaws and her true feelings for her close friend, Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn), who challenges her behavior.

'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

For anyone who loves a good action-thriller with impressive fighting sequences, "Atomic Blonde" should be your next watch. This high-octane spy thriller is set in 1989, just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, and follows MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), who is sent to Berlin to recover a list of double agents that could prolong the Cold War if it falls into the wrong hands.

Lorraine is a highly skilled, lethal spy known for her intelligence and combat abilities. Once in Berlin, she teams up with David Percival (James McAvoy), a fellow MI6 agent who has gone rogue. Lorraine must learn to shift allegiances and overcome violent confrontations while staying ahead of both KGB agents and traitors within her own ranks.

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

"The Invisible Man" is a psychological horror-thriller that reimagines H.G. Wells' classic story with a modern, terrifying twist (and let me just say — this movie will shock you). It follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), who escapes from an abusive relationship with her wealthy and controlling scientist boyfriend, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Shortly after her escape, she learns that Adrian has committed suicide and left her a large portion of his fortune.

However, Cecilia begins to suspect that Adrian's death was staged and that he is, in fact, still alive but invisible. Strange and increasingly terrifying events occur, leading her to believe that Adrian is stalking and tormenting her using his expertise in optics technology to make himself invisible. Her attempts to convince others of the truth are met with disbelief, as Adrian’s manipulations escalate, isolating Cecilia from her loved ones and making her question her own sanity.

