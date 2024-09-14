7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

There are a lot of great movies new to Prime Video this September. Prime Video is one of the best streaming services out there, in no small part because it's automatically included with your Amazon Prime membership. But despite this low cost, Prime Video is constantly adding tons of great movies every month and this month is no exception.

With so many great movies available, we've curated a list of the best new movies to Prime Video this month that scored 90% or higher on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Headling the list is "Paddington 2" — considered by some to be the greatest sequel ever made. It's joined by the science fiction comedy gem "Galaxy Quest," the Steve Martin comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" and several others.

So without further ado, here are our picks for the seven new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes you need to watch this month. Don't see anything you want to stream? Check out our full roundup of everything that's new on Prime Video and Freevee in September to find your watch.

'Paddington 2' (2018)

PADDINGTON 2 - US Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Paddington 2" may not jump to mind when you think of the greatest sequel of all time, but ask anyone who has seen it and they'll tell you it's in the conversation. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant amongst many other talented actors, it's nearly impossible to say anything negative about the movie.

In fact, many consider "Paddington 2" even better than the original "Paddington," which is beloved in its own right. It’s not only one of the best sequels ever made, but some would argue it's even one of the best movies ever made. So don't pass on this story about a marmalade-loving bear crafting a daring prison break after being framed for burglary. It's not just for kids — this movie is fun for everyone.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

Stream it on Prime Video starting Sept. 26

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of surprisingly good sequels, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" definitely fits the bill. Don't believe me? Just ask our entertainment editor Rory Mellon, who was pleasantly surprised by the film.

This Oscar-nominated animated adventure stars Antonio Banderas, reprising as the titular Puss in Boots from the "Shrek" franchise. After a church bell crushes the daring feline, he decides to retire and preserve the last of his nine lives. But when he discovers a map to the Wishing Star, he decides to go on one last adventure to secure nine more lives.

In addition to Banderas, Salma Hayek also returns as his jilted former lover Kitty Softpaws. They're joined by Jack Horner (John Mulaney), Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her Three Bears Crime Family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo).

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Gambit' (1966)

Gambit (1966) Original Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Many of us probably know Michael Caine as the elder but still relatively dashing actor beloved for roles such as Alfred the butler in Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy. But before that, he was a bonafide movie star and in "Gambit" it's easy to see why.

"Gambit" stars Caine as the Cockney cat burglar Harry Dean. One night at a Hong Kong nightclub, he and his friend Emile (John Abbott) discover Nicole (Shirley MacLaine) — a showgirl with an uncanny resemblance both to the late wife of the world's richest man and the priceless ancient Chinese bust statue he owns. Harry and Emile decide to rope Nicole into a plan to steal the bust and replace it with a forgery.

At first, it seems the plan has gone flawlessly, with the movie showing it going off without a hitch as Harry explains it to Emile. But once the plan is actually executed ... just about everything goes wrong.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Coogan's Bluff' (1968)

"Coogan's Bluff" stars Clint Eastwood as Arizona deputy sheriff Walt Coogan. Coogan is sent to New York to find the escaped killer James Ringerman (Don Stroud) so he can be brought back to Arizona to face justice.

There's just one problem — Ringerman is currently incapacitated from an LSD overdose. Making matters worse, Detective Lieutenant McElroy (Lee J. Cobb) informs Coogan that he needs to get extradition papers from the New York State Supreme Court before taking Ringerman out of the state. Will Coogan manage to make it back to Arizona with his man in handcuffs? Or will his playing fast and loose with the rules get him into trouble? You'll have to watch to find out.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Official Trailer 1 - Steve Martin Movie - YouTube Watch On

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles" stars Steve Martin as Neal Page. Neal is a high-strung advertising executive and he just wants to get home to his family in Chicago for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that plan is thrown into uncertainty when a blizzard diverts his flight from New York City to Chicago to Wichita, Kansas.

Even worse for Neal? He's going to have to tag along with the annoying shower curtain ring salesman Del Griffith (John Candy). Whether you love road trip movies or comedies in general, this John Hughes movie is a must-watch. "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" has Steven Martin and John Candy playing off of each other at the height of their powers, and it doesn't get much better than that.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Election' (1999)

Election (1999) Official Trailer #1 - Reese Witherspoon Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"Election" stars Matthew Broderick as Jim McAllister, a popular high school social studies teacher at Carver High School in Omaha, Nebraska. His friend and colleague Dave (Mark Harelik) was fired for having an affair with one of Jim's students, the overachieving Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon). When she manages to escape the incident without repercussions, Jim decides to take her down a notch and ruin her chances at running unopposed for school president.

To do this, Jim enlists the help of Paul Meltzer (Chris Klein), a popular football player sidelined due to a leg injury, using the election to find purpose. What he finds instead though, is an unexpected opponent in his adopted sister Tammy (Jessica Campbell), who runs to spite Paul after her girlfriend Lisa (Frankie Ingrassia) leaves her for Paul. This Alexander Payne black comedy is a classic, so don't miss it while it's on Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Galaxy Quest (1999) Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What if a washed-up group of former TV stars were drawn into an interstellar war between aliens? That's the question asked by the 1999 science fiction satire "Galaxy Quest" and it answers it brilliantly. This movie is a brilliant parody of shows like "Star Trek" and is a cult classic beloved by those of us who saw it as kids.

It doesn't hurt that the cast is stacked. Starring Tim Allen as Jason Nesmith, the star of the fictional TV show "Galaxy Quest" and bane of his co-stars' existence, he's joined by Sigourney Weaver as Gwen DeMarco, Alan Rickman as Alexander Dane, Tony Shalhoub as Fred Kwan and Sam Rockwell as Guy Fleegman among many others.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Prime Video now