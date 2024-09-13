‘From’ season 3 release date just revealed — here’s when you can stream it

"From" is the kind of dark thriller that hooks you from the very first episode, and before you know it, you're binge-watching the entire series. That’s exactly what happened to me when I discovered it, and it’s no wonder it’s been a fixture in the Prime Video top 10 for so long. Now, I’m even more excited that season 3 finally has an official return date — and it’s hitting the small screen this month.

If you need a refresher before delving into season 3, I’ve got you covered. "From" is set in a town that traps all who enter, as residents desperately seek a way out while facing terrifying creatures that come out at night. Season 1 specifically centers around the Matthews family, who end up being stranded in the town after a road trip goes horribly wrong.

Along with the release date of September 22, we’ve also got a small teaser hinting at even more unsettling twists in the mysterious town. Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), the sheriff and de facto mayor of the town, faces yet another challenge as the supplies run low and people start to lose their minds. Check it out:

‘FROM’ season 3 debuts on MGM+ on September 22. pic.twitter.com/6TT9bjcLy0September 11, 2024

What will 'From' season 3 be about?

Before we get into the next season’s plot, be aware that there will be season 2 spoilers from this point onward. So, if you haven’t watched this show yet and are planning to, I suggest not reading.

Season 3 is expected to start right after the season 2 cliffhanger, when Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) fell from the lighthouse and somehow woke up in the real world. This was a huge twist that I didn’t see coming, but it’s exciting because we’ll get to see her navigate real life again while trying to find a way back to her family.

Meanwhile, Boyd made a shocking discovery about the creatures haunting the town — they can die if a specific type of parasite is in their system. Tensions among the townspeople were also at an all-time high as resources began to dwindle and the fight for survival grew more desperate.

So, it seems like we’ll be following two timelines in the upcoming season. Tabitha will probably try to learn more about the town while Boyd and his community continue to fight for their survival.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FROM Season 3 | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Elizabeth Saunders, who stars as Donna Raines on the show, has hinted at what’s to come in season 3. She assures fans that by the end of the season, they’ll be "closer to answers" about the mysteries surrounding the town.

While speaking with Radio Times , she said: "We'll get further to answers, for sure, but they're not the answers. It's like in life - you get things that reveal, things that make you go, 'Oh, oh, OK, OK.' But as that happens, something side-swipes it. It doesn't necessarily just get completely annihilated, but it gives it another complexity."

She also went on to say: "I think fans are going to be happy that they're discovering what certain things mean, or potentially how they can see it's going to go. The world has more connections to other places, both internal and external, than we have known before — what journeys within and what journeys without, how does the world enter in."

Stream 'From' seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Before diving into the thrilling new season of "From" later this month, make sure you’re all caught up with the first two seasons. Streaming now on Prime Video , these episodes are packed with suspense, mystery and dark twists that make the show so addictive. With season 3 on the horizon, now is the perfect time to refresh your memory and prepare for the next chapter.

Already caught up? Check out the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend or watch the best shows like "From" now.

Stream “From” seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video . Season 3 will be available on MGM Plus on September 22.