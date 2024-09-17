Prime Video just dropped ‘Brothers’ trailer with Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin — and it’s a totally unhinged action comedy
I'd watch this Prime Video action comedy for the cast alone
Prime Video just dropped the first trailer for 'Brothers,' a new action comedy movie from Amazon MGM.
My first reaction? This looks unhinged. My second reaction? What an incredible cast.
'Brothers' stars Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin as twin brothers with sordid criminal pasts. They come from "a long line of felons," as Dinklage's character puts it, and he's hoping he can rope in his twin brother for one more heist after being abruptly awakened in the night by a menacing Brendan Fraser.
However, his brother has no desire to continue their life of crime. He's a family man now, and a new homeowner to boot. But despite this, Dinklage manages to convince Brolin to hit the road for one last score.
This trailer is absurd from start to finish. From Fraser throwing Dinklage around the room to start the trailer, to Brolin ending a conversation by announcing he needs to go to the bathroom ... the movie looks ridiculous.
But none of this compares to the preview of what will surely be an insane performance from Marisa Tomei. She appears to be Dinklage's former (maybe current?) lover — though given that their "private time" turns out to be some combination of play fighting and dancing, who even knows what their relationship is? At one point, she instructs someone (it looks like Brendan Fraiser) to "suck on my [her] balls," which is probably the singular moment I'll take away from this trailer.
'Brothers' will briefly hit select theaters on Oct. 10 before dropping on Prime Video a week later on Oct. 17.
Full cast for 'Brothers'
'Brothers' biggest selling point is probably its cast, which is packed to the gills with talent — and one orangutan. The cast includes an Emmy winner (Dinklage), two Academy Award nominees (Brolin and Glenn Close) and two Academy Award winners (Tomei and Fraser), alongside the aforementioned primate.
Here's the full cast for 'Brothers' based on what we can glean from the trailer and what's been publicly announced.
- Josh Brolin as a reformed criminal trying to go straight
- Peter Dinklage as Brolin's twin brother, who is still very much a criminal
- Marisa Tomei as Dinklage's ... friend.
- Taylour Paige in an unknown role
- Glenn Close as Brolin and Dinklage's mother
- Brendan Fraser as the film's antagonist
- M. Emmet Walsh in an unknown role
- Jennifer Landon in an unknown role
- Ted Ferguson in an unknown role
- Samuel the Orangutan
