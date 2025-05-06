Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The Prime Video top 10 is a great starting point when looking for something new to watch on Amazon’s popular streaming service.

It offers a quick snapshot of all the movies currently drawing the most interest from the platform’s sizeable subscriber base.

However, a high ranking on the Prime Video most-watched list does not guarantee quality. The current No. 1 is the new murder-mystery comedy sequel “Another Simple Favor,” and let’s say it’s a lot less delightful than its colorful posters suggest.

So, to ensure you’re not wasting your precious streaming time with a dud, I’m picking out my favorites in the current Prime Video top 10 as of Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Here are the Prime Video top 10 movies I think you should watch first.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Conclave’ (2024)

It’s not very hard to figure out why “Conclave” has surged up the Prime Video top 10 in recent weeks, and it deserves its spots because this dramatic thriller manages to turn a religious ceremony into something deeply enthralling.

In this enthralling 2024 Oscar contender, the election of a new Pope becomes the playground for politicking and manipulation that wouldn’t seem out of place in “Game of Thrones.”

Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, the man overseeing the selection of a new leader of the Catholic Church. As various candidates vie for the top position, Lawrence uncovers dark secrets hidden within the halls of Vatican City that could shake the pillars of the church itself.

Also starring Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini, “Concalve” is a fascinating and gripping insight into a very secretive process.

Watch "Conclave" on Prime Video now

‘The Accountant’ (2016)

“The Accountant’s” reason for being in the top 10 is similarly obvious. With its sequel currently playing in movie theaters, many Prime Video subscribers are getting caught up, or getting a refresher, before heading down to their local multiplex.

This Ben Affleck-fronted action-thriller stumbles due to its overwritten plot, but there are solid action set pieces and a strong supporting cast, including Anna Kendrick and J. K. Simmons.

Christian Wolff (Affleck) is a genius mathematician who has put his skills with numbers to criminal use by cooking the books for various shady organizations. However, a relentless treasury agent approaching retirement (Simmons) is hot on his heels.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Wolff eventually finds himself in very hot waters when he stumbles upon a multi-million dollar discrepancy his clients will kill to keep hidden.

Watch "The Accountant" on Prime Video now

‘Ford v Ferrari’ (2019)

“Ford v Ferrari” (or to use its cooler European name, “Le Mans ‘66”) is a movie that feels ideally suited to a lazy Sunday afternoon. But it could also provide plenty of midweek entertainment if you have a longer evening to fill.

Clocking in at 152 minutes, it’s not a quick streaming fix, but it’s got great performances from Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells an underdog story of automotive engineers looking to shake up the world of pro racing.

Directed by James Mangold and inspired by real events, it sees Ford designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) tasked with defeating the all-conquering Ferrari team at the legendary Le Mans race, a 24-hour endurance race requiring best-in-class driving and cutting-edge technology to win.

Recruiting English racer Ken Miles (Bale), the plucky duo hatch an audacious plan to win the grand prize, and battle corporate interference and personal demons as they plot a course to pole position.

Watch "Ford v Ferrari" on Prime Video now

