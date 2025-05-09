Netflix just dropped this explosive action-thriller movie — and it’s already crashed the top 10

Netflix has dropped the final movie in its French action-thriller trilogy “Lost Bullet,” and let’s just say, it’s been a while since I’ve watched something this explosive.

The final instalment, “Last Bullet,” is already gaining traction after only being on the streaming service for two days, landing in the No. 4 spot on the U.S. trending charts just ahead of another new thriller “Sniper: The Last Stand.”

As much as I’d love to say that “Last Bullet” could surprise us and knock “Twilight” off its second spot, that seems like a tall order, but hey, stranger things have happened, right? Clearly, this French thriller is satisfying action fans enough to land it in the top 10. Having seen it myself, I can confirm it’s definitely an intense ride.

So, if you’re new to the trilogy or are wondering whether “Last Bullet” is worth watching, here’s everything to know about it now that it’s streaming on Netflix.

What is ‘Last Bullet’ about?

Directed by Guillaume Pierret, “Last Bullet” centers on Lino (Alban Lenoir), a former convict and ace mechanic turned vigilante, who seeks justice for the murder of his mentor, Charas.

Still reeling from this loss, Lino sets his sights on taking down Commander Resz (Gérard Lanvin) and his former partner Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle), who betrayed him and left a trail of blood.

Teaming up with his trusted companion Julia (Stéfi Celma), Lino goes on a dangerous pursuit of Areski, who has returned to France and is now being hunted by Resz. As Lino and Julia close in on their target, they must navigate fragile alliances and intense confrontations in a race against time.

Should you stream ‘Last Bullet’ on Netflix?

Being completely transparent here, I haven’t seen the first two movies in the “Lost Bullet” trilogy, but I decided to give the third one a go out of curiosity, just to see if it could stand on its own.

Surprisingly, it does a decent job of getting new viewers up to speed. The movie opens with a quick two-minute recap that lays out the essential backstory, which definitely helped me follow along without feeling totally lost.

But, that being said, I would recommend watching the first two, just so you’re completely aware of who the characters are and why they’re against one another.

In the first “Lost Bullet,” Lino, a brilliant mechanic with a criminal past, is framed for murder and must use his skills to clear his name. The sequel, “Lost Bullet 2,” picks up with Lino joining a special police unit to hunt down the corrupt officers responsible for his mentor’s death.

Now, in “Last Bullet,” Lino is out of prison and ready to finish what he started — this time chasing down Areski, the man who betrayed him, while new enemies close in.

It’s a pretty easy plot to follow, and the recap is especially helpful for those who don’t want to rewatch the earlier movies. Since I went into this blind, I didn’t have any set expectations, and “Last Bullet” ended up being something of a pleasant surprise.

I say “something” because it didn’t exactly leave me sweating or on edge. The action sequences are the highlight: cars explode midair, there’s a high-speed chase on an open roadway, and the fight choreography stands out — especially one impressive one-shot sequence aboard a bus, featuring Lino, Areski, and Yuri (Quentin D’Hainaut) all going head-to-head.

“Last Bullet” is surprisingly entertaining, and the fiery car stunts make for a decent distraction from a plot that felt a little thin. Sure, I haven’t seen the other movies, so maybe I’m missing context, but this one didn’t quite convince me to binge the full trilogy.

The acting holds up for the most part, but the real draw is the relentless, well-crafted action (if you don’t mind a bit of heavy CGI).

If you’re seeking something action-packed and thrilling this weekend, “Last Bullet” is worth a watch, and it also means you can binge the trilogy in one night.

“Last Bullet” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but reviews have gone live. Simon Abrams from RogerEbert commented on the impressive action: “The French understand the high value of watching various motor vehicles flip, crash, or otherwise wipe out.”

Meanwhile, Digital Mafia Talkies’ Pramit Chatterjee was thoroughly impressed, stating it’s “the best action movie of the year yet. It is definitely up there with the greatest action movies of all time. Guillaume Pierret and all the talented artists who have worked with him have delivered an exceptional action trilogy.”

While I don’t rank “Last Bullet” as highly, I still believe it’s a good time and will please action fans. You can stream it on Netflix now.

If you’re not totally convinced, check out Netflix’s other action-thriller sitting at No. 1, which is “Exterritorial.” For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in May 2025.