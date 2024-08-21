Prime Video is about to lose one of the best sci-fi movies ever — and it's 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

There are some movies that define a genre, and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is definitely one of them. The theatrical version of this 1977 classic is currently available on Prime Video, but it won’t be on the platform for much longer, as it will leave the streaming service next week.

For me, "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" has to be one of the best sci-fi movies ever. It all comes down to the eerie glow of the alien ships, the unforgettable five-note melody and Richard Dreyfuss’ intense portrayal of a man obsessed with making contact. Spielberg’s direction turned what could have been a simple alien encounter story into a cinematic masterpiece, and it still resonates today.

Now, with Prime Video about to lose this classic, I can’t help but feel a pang of urgency. This is the kind of story that deserves to be revisited, whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth. If you need a refresher, here’s why this sci-fi movie is worth streaming before it disappears from the platform…

What is 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' about?

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is a sci-fi classic directed by Steven Spielberg that explores humanity's first contact with extraterrestrial life. The movie follows Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), an ordinary man whose life is upended after a close encounter with a UFO.

Obsessed with visions of a mysterious mountain, Roy becomes drawn to a government cover-up of UFO sightings around the world. As he joins others who have had similar experiences, they all converge on Devil's Tower, Wyoming, where a historic meeting with alien visitors is set to take place. Spielberg redefined sci-fi with this movie by focusing on the psychological impact of first contact, portraying aliens not as invaders, but as a source of awe and curiosity for connection beyond Earth.

'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' is still a revolutionary movie

When I think about the first time I experienced "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," I’m reminded of how truly revolutionary this movie is — even decades after its release. Having watched it in the modern age, its remarkable how fresh and impactful it still feels today. There’s something about the way Spielberg tells the story that goes beyond traditional sci-fi. It’s not just about aliens or UFOs, but about the human experience, the obsession with the unknown and the deep yearning for connection.

Close Encounters is not just about aliens or UFOs, but about the human experience, the obsession with the unknown and the deep yearning for connection.

The movie’s special effects were groundbreaking for their time as well, but what’s more impressive is how well they hold up. It’s a testament to Spielberg’s vision and the careful attention to detail that went into every scene.

Critics, who also agree on this movie's timeless allure, gave it a high score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Pauline Kael from New Yorker said: "This film has retained some of the wonder and bafflement we feel when we first go into a planetarium: we ooh and aah at the vastness, and at the beauty of the mystery."

Meanwhile, BBC's Almar Haflidason stated that the movie is "saturated with imagery that fascinates, terrifies, and utterly consumes the viewer with the desire to discover the secret that's eating away at the on-screen characters."

Stream 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' right now

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" before it leaves Prime Video on August 31. This groundbreaking movie is a masterpiece of sci-fi cinema that holds up today, and it deserves to be seen by everyone, even if you have to watch it again.

Stream "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" on Prime Video now. You can buy or rent the director's cut on Amazon.