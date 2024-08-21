The one crime thriller show you haven't watched just crashed Netflix's top 10 — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

While popular shows like "Emily in Paris" and "American Murder: Laci Peterson" have dominated Netflix’s top 10 over the past week, a crime thriller you probably haven’t heard of has surged into this list — and it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently perched in the No.4 spot is "Dark Winds" (as of August 21), which follows two Navajo Tribal police officers who must investigate a series of dark crimes in the 1970s Southwest. The first time I came across this show, I had no clue I was about to discover a truly exciting crime thriller (and it came at a perfect time when I needed something to watch after "The Walking Dead").

I’ve rewatched a few episodes recently, and this series feels like it could be special to me. It’s already generating buzz on one of the best streaming services, and I’m ready to jump back in and binge-watch every twist and turn. But is it something you should watch? Here’s everything you need to know about "Dark Winds" on Netflix.

What is 'Dark Winds' about?

Dark Winds Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"Dark Winds" is a crime thriller series set in the 1970s American Southwest. The show follows Navajo Tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate a series of crimes on the Navajo reservation.

It’s based on the "Leaphorn & Chee" novels by Tony Hillerman, a renowned author known for his mysteries set in the American Southwest. The main characters, Leaphorn and Chee, are both deeply rooted in their Navajo heritage, and their personal and spiritual lives often intersect with their work as police officers.

The series mixes crime drama, mystery and Native American culture, giving a special view on the struggles of the Navajo community. It’s also been praised for properly exploring important topics like cultural identity, spirituality and the effects of colonialism.

'Dark Winds' is a binge-worthy thriller

If you’re into shows that pull you in with suspense, "Dark Winds" is the kind of thriller you’ll want to binge in a single weekend. The show is set in the vast, rugged landscapes of the American Southwest, which alone gives it a unique vibe that’s unlike anything else on TV.

"Dark Winds" is gripping and binge-worthy because it has the tension of a classic crime thriller, with the depth of a psychological drama. As you follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, you’re not just watching them solve crimes — you’re pulled into their world, grappling with their personal struggles and the complexities of life on the reservation. The show doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of human nature either, and every episode leaves you with that "just one more" feeling.

Critics also raved about this show when the first season came out in 2022. Both seasons currently have 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a pretty rare achievement. The Guardian's Graeme Virtue agreed with the binge-worthy aspect: "It is a knotty, atmospheric mystery that still feels fleet enough to be tackled in one or two binges."

Meanwhile, Judy Berman from TIME Magazine stated that the show is "gripping, gorgeously shot and propelled by superb performances, Dark Winds is a very good show that also happens to be very important."

Should you stream 'Dark Winds'?

(Image credit: AMC)

You should absolutely stream "Dark Winds." With its gripping storytelling, rich cultural depth and intense dramatical aspects that offers unpredictable twists, it's a must-watch for any thriller fan, especially now that it's gaining well-deserved attention on the streamer.

Also make sure to check out Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy before the movies leave Netflix. You can watch my favorite dark thriller show of all time that just got added to the platform, too.

Stream both seasons of "Dark Winds" on Netflix now.

