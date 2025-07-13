3 best sci-fi movies on Prime Video right now

Looking for something intellectual to chew on? Prime Video’s sci-fi movies section is bigger than ever, but with so many titles flooding in regularly, you might have trouble figuring out what to watch first.

While flashy blockbusters and well-known franchises tend to hog the spotlight, there’s a deep bench of underrated, thought-provoking science fiction films that deserve your time. Some of those may very well be blockbusters on their own, like "Interstellar" — but when's the last time you took a moment to appreciate them?

Whether you’re into alternate realities, time loop mind-benders or eerie glimpses of the future, there are tons of gems on the platform to dig into. Here are three of the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video that you can stream right now.

'Stargate'

"Stargate" (the movie, not the series) kicks off with one of the most intriguing premises in sci-fi: What if an ancient alien device unearthed in Egypt turned out to be a gateway to another planet?

When one milquetoast linguist (James Spader) deciphers the symbols on the mysterious artifact, he’s swept up into a top-secret military expedition led by a gritty, no-nonsense colonel (Kurt Russell). On the other side of the stargate lies a distant world that resembles ancient Egypt, ruled by a powerful alien posing as a god. And it's this ragtag team's mission to understand it, come hell or high water.

'Coherence'

"Coherence" begins as a casual dinner party between old friends but spirals into chaos when a comet passes overhead and warps reality itself. The power flickers and phone signals vanish, and the group of friends slowly begins to realize that their neighborhood may now contain multiple versions of themselves, each making different choices in diverging timelines.

What follows is a race to determine who's who, who's a potential other, and what their other selves' true motives are. What's more, how do they get back to normal and to their "normal" world? This mind-bending cult favorite will keep you guessing until the very end.

'Interstellar'

In a future where Earth is slowly becoming uninhabitable, former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is recruited for a last-ditch mission. His job is to travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for mankind. No pressure, right?

What begins as a seemingly benign spacefaring journey quickly becomes something deeper as Cooper realizes nearly two decades have passed during his journey. He must come to terms with his startling findings and the future awaiting humanity as time ticks down.

