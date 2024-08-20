Netflix is about to lose one of the best mystery thriller movies — and it's 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I first watched "The Gift", I had no idea it would linger in my mind for longer than a few days. But even months after my first watch, it still ranks as one of my favorite mystery thrillers. This engrossing movie is currently available on Netflix, but it won't be around much longer, as it's set to leave the streaming service very soon.

Of course, with it being a thriller with a shocking mystery at its core, I don’t want to spoil too much. But just know that the slow-burning tension and unsettling performances really make this movie stand out. It's one of those rare thrillers that doesn’t just entertain — it gets under your skin.

Unfortunately, this psychological masterpiece is leaving Netflix next week. If you haven’t seen it yet, I can’t recommend it enough before it disappears. Here’s why it’s the kind of movie you’ll want to talk about long after it’s over…

What is 'The Gift' about?

The Gift Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Jason Bateman Psychological Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

"The Gift" tells the story of a married couple, Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall), who move to a new home in California, where they unexpectedly encounter Gordo (Joel Edgerton), an old high school acquaintance of Simon.

At first, Gordo seems awkward but harmless, frequently dropping by their house unannounced and bringing gifts. However, as Gordo’s behavior becomes increasingly unsettling, Simon decides to cut him out of their lives. This decision triggers a series of disturbing events, as secrets from Simon’s past begin to surface. The tension builds as the couple realizes that Gordo is not just a lonely man but someone with a deeply personal vendetta against Simon.

'The Gift' is an astonishingly creepy thriller

"The Gift" is actually a very creepy thriller that pulls you in with its quiet intensity. From the moment Gordo steps back into Simon and Robyn's lives, there’s an air of unease that gradually worsens throughout the movie. The narrative focuses less on jump scares and more on psychological dread, which is something I appreciate.

However, what makes "The Gift" so effective is how it plays with your expectations. Initially, it feels like a straightforward tale of an awkward reunion with an old acquaintance, but the movie expertly twists the narrative, revealing layers of deceit and buried secrets. One of the scenes that stuck with me is when Simon dismisses Gordo as nothing more than a socially inept figure from his past — yet there’s something about Gordo’s quiet persistence that feels off.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, in typical thriller fashion, it’s a slow burn. But by the time the tension finally snaps, you’re left with a chilling sense of unease. Critics seem to agree with this take considering the movie has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Guy Lodge from the London Evening Standard said: "An unexpected, unpredictable and profoundly unnerving psychological thriller."

Meanwhile, New York Post's Sara Stewart said: "A dark and ultimately quite nasty psychological thriller from actor/writer/debut director Joel Edgerton, who manages to yank the carpet out from under his audience a couple of times."

Stream 'The Gift' on Netflix right now

(Image credit: STX Entertainment)

If you love a good mystery thriller that keeps you guessing throughout, then "The Gift" should be your next watch on Netflix. It’s a smart but insidious movie that balances strong performances with genre thrills. But keep in mind you have until August 31 to watch it, since it will be leaving the streamer.

Need more content? Check out these other suspenseful thriller movies or watch my favorite dark thriller show that just got added to Netflix (and it deserves more attention).

Stream "The Gift" on Netflix right now.