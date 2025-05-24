5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month

Summer is heating up and May is winding down, which means Prime Video is gearing up to wave goodbye to some critically acclaimed movies. While the streaming service keeps rolling out fresh content to keep us entertained, it’s always a bit disappointing to see some of our favorite films leave. If you’re hoping to catch a few before they’re gone at the end of the month, now’s your chance to check them out.

This month’s departing lineup includes a fan-favorite Coen brothers movie, one of the greatest romantic dramas of all time, an action-packed animated adventure, and an Oscar-winning war drama, among others.

So let's not waste another second before diving into the five best movies you need to watch on Prime Video before they leave. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to catch the latest arrivals on Prime Video worth adding to your watchlist.

‘The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Widely regarded as one of the Coen brothers' best films to date, "The Big Lebowski" has amassed a cult following that surpasses any other movie from the duo. Yearly conventions see fans don bathrobes and sunglasses to channel Jeff Bridges’ affable slacker, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, along with the entire cast of oddball characters he encounters on his meandering quest to replace his soiled rug.

The film’s enduring appeal is easy to understand. It's packed with unforgettable personalities, endlessly quotable dialogue, and a purposefully tangled mess of a plot that largely takes a backseat to its laid-back, quietly philosophical vibes. The Dude’s simple life is upended when he's mistaken for a millionaire with the same name, dragging him into a bizarre web of strange encounters, which he takes on the chin with the same nonchalance he brings to his bowling matches.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Director Sofia Coppola followed up the success of her acclaimed debut "The Virgin Suicides" with the fan-favorite "Lost in Translation," often counted among the greatest romantic dramas of all time. Blending humor with a deep sense of longing, "Lost in Translation" revitalized Bill Murray’s career and marked Scarlett Johansson’s transition from teen star to serious actress.

The film follows Bob (Murray), an aging actor who has resorted to doing overseas television ads to pay the bills, and Charlotte (Johansson), a young woman adrift in her new marriage while accompanying her celebrity photographer husband on a business trip. Both feeling isolated and out of place, they strike up a friendship that evolves into something profoundly moving and meaningful.

‘Dunkirk' (2017)

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning World War II drama "Dunkirk" is definitely worth checking out if you haven't already. It's a fictional story set against the backdrop of a pivotal real-life moment in World War II: the 1940 evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of northern France.

Surrounded by Nazi forces, thousands of soldiers retreat to Dunkirk, only to find themselves stranded with little hope of escape. That glimmer of salvation comes when a flotilla of British civilians, using every kind of vessel they can muster, sails deep into enemy territory to rescue them. Rather than unfolding in a traditional linear fashion, "Dunkirk" masterfully interlaces three distinct perspectives that build a broader picture of the chaos and heroism of the evacuation.

‘Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

For something a little lighter, the animated flick "Kung Fu Panda 3" delivers just what fans of the franchise expect: epic fight scenes, endearing characters, and hilarious voice acting from Hollywood A-listers. It’s also fun, fast-paced, and brimming with slapstick comedy, making it a great watch for kids and families—especially for those eager for more Jack Black shenigans after watching "A MineCraft Movie."

In "Kung Fu Panda 3," the loveable and unlikely Dragon Warrior Po (Jack Black) struggles to take Master Shifu's (Dustin Hoffman) place as the mentor of the Furious Five. When he's reunited with his long-lost father Li (Bryan Cranston), it turns out to be just the key he needs to master the art of chi and take down a dangerous new villain: the chi-stealing zebu General Kai (J.K. Simmons).

'Jesus Christ Superstar' (1973)

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is one of those movies that feels like a fever dream and is all the better for it. The rock opera score is legendary, packed with irresistibly catchy tracks like Carl Anderson’s electrifying “Heaven on Their Minds” and the titular anthem “Superstar."

What truly sets the film apart, though, is its visual style: shot in the deserts of Israel and Palestine, it pairs ancient landscapes with a mashup of modern costumes and props that feel like a cross between a roadside Renaissance fair and a retrofuturist stage play. Ted Neely brings a quiet intensity to Jesus, but it’s Anderson’s Judas who forms the heart and soul of the movie. Whether he’s crying out from the rocky hills of Jerusalem or delivering soul-searching verses from beyond the grave, Anderson gives a magnetic performance that’s as haunting as it is engaging.

