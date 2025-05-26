3 best Prime Video action movies you (probably) haven't seen

Hold on tight to the edge of your seat and don't let go. If you’re in the mood for huge brawls, explosions and characters who don’t back down, Prime Video has an action-packed lineup ready to deliver.

Whether you're more into gritty shootouts with great drama or space wars, these action movies were practically built to get your heart racing.

But maybe you want something a little off the beaten path, something you've not seen before. You've already run through "Die Hard" and "Rocky" and so many more of the classics. That's where we come in. We’ve rounded up some of best action movies on Prime Video that you probably haven't seen.

So grab your snacks, turn up the volume and get ready for some serious thrills.

'Let Him Go'

LET HIM GO - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters November - YouTube Watch On

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane play George and Margaret Blackledge in "Let Him Go," a retired couple still reeling from the death of their son. When their grandson is taken across state lines by his mother and her new husband (who is part of the deeply unsettling Weboy clan), Margaret insists they go after him.

What starts as a mission to bring their grandson home turns into a tense, dangerous standoff with a family that doesn’t take kindly to outsiders. Set against wide-open plains and heavy silences, the film balances tender moments with bursts of brutal violence, all anchored by a tough-as-nails performance from Lane. Perhaps best of all, you probably haven't heard of it.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Tomorrow War'

THE TOMORROW WAR - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

When high school teacher and former soldier Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is conscripted into a massive fight via time travel, he’s forced to leave his family behind for a war that seems impossible to win.

All that, you know, and big sci-fi action, emotional stakes, and a race against time (literally) to rewrite the future.

"The Tomorrow War" is loud and fast, but at its core, it’s about second chances and the sacrifices people make to protect the ones they love. And even if you have Chris Pratt fatigue, you'll find something to appreciate here.

Watch on Prime Video

'Hardcore Henry'

Hardcore Henry | Official Trailer | Own It Now on Digital HD, Blu-ray & DVD - YouTube Watch On

There are action movies, and then there are first-person simulations of what it feels like to play an entire action video game. Told entirely from the first-person perspective, "Hardcore Harry" is an adrenaline rush you've got to experience at least once.

Told entirely from the perspective of its main character, Henry (Sergey Valyaev, Andrei Dementiev, Ilya Naishuller, David Malic), the film kicks off with him waking up in a lab with no memory and some serious cybernetic upgrades. Moments later, he’s under attack, and the rest of the ride barely lets up.

From rooftop chases to brutal brawls, Henry tears through wave after wave of enemies while trying to save his wife and figure out who turned him into a weapon. And you'll never expect the ending.

Watch on Prime Video