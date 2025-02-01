New on Prime Video in February 2025 — 5 new shows and movies to watch

February is shaping up to be an exciting month for Prime Video subscribers, with a fresh lineup of must-watch shows and movies that’ll keep you glued to your screen. As we ease into the month, Amazon is rolling out plenty of releases, including the highly anticipated “Reacher” season 3.

Prime Video is also adding some new content to look out for. “Newtopia” is an upcoming South Korean romantic fantasy series amidst a sudden zombie outbreak. And then there’s the third season of “Invincible,” which sees Mark continue his journey as Invincible, grappling with the aftermath of his father's betrayal and the looming threat of the Viltrumite Empire.

So, if you're looking for your next binge-watch, here are five new shows and movies hitting Prime Video in February 2025 that you won’t want to miss.

‘Clean Slate’

Clean Slate - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

First we have a heartfelt comedy that focuses on the rocky journey to find peace. “Clean Slate” is significant because it's the last sitcom project produced by the legendary Norman Lear, known for creating some of the most influential television shows of the past century.

“Clean Slate” stars Laverne Cox as Desiree, a proud trans woman returning to her hometown in Alabama after facing financial setbacks in New York City. Desiree’s return to her small-town roots brings her face-to-face with her estranged father, Harry Slate (George Wallace). The father-daughter dynamic is central to the series, as Desiree seeks reconciliation and attempts to rebuild their relationship.

Stream it on Prime Video from February 6

‘Invincible’ season 3

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One show that my partner talks about all the time is “Invincible,” so even though I haven’t watched it, I feel like I know everything that happens. Judging by its reception and mature take on the superhero story, this is a show worth binge-watching, even more so with season 3 around the corner.

Season 3 of “Invincible” will continue the gripping saga of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), also known as Invincible, as he grapples with the challenges of being a superhero, family dynamics and new formidable threats. Following the traumatic events of the previous seasons, Mark is still reeling from his battle with his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), and the truth about the Viltrumite Empire's conquest of Earth.

Stream it on Prime Video from February 6

‘Newtopia’

Newtopia - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I love me a good K-drama, so when I first saw the trailer for “Newtopia,” I was instantly on board. “Newtopia” is a South Korean romantic fantasy show that follows Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min), a soldier in the midst of his mandatory military service, and his girlfriend, Kang Young-joo (Blackpink’s Jisoo), a talented engineer. As their relationship faces various obstacles, they eventually break up, only to be thrust back together when a sudden zombie outbreak ravages Seoul.

Amid the chaos of the outbreak, both Jae-yoon and Young-joo struggle to survive and navigate the perilous new world. Despite their separation, they find themselves trying to reunite while grappling with the apocalyptic environment around them.

Stream it on Prime Video from February 7

‘My Fault: London’

My Fault: London - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for a romantic flick, Prime Video has just the treat. “My Fault: London” is a new British romantic drama, which serves as an adaptation of Mercedes Ron's novel “Culpa mía,” the first book in the “Culpables” trilogy, and serves as a remake of the Spanish film “Culpa Mia.”

The story follows 18-year-old Noah (Asha Banks), who relocates from America to London with her mother, Ella (Eve Macklin), after Ella marries the wealthy William (Ray Fearon). Upon their arrival, Noah meets William's son, Nick (Matthew Broome), and an immediate attraction develops between them. As Noah adjusts to her new life, she navigates a complicated relationship with Nick, all while confronting her painful past and experiencing love for the first time.

Stream it on Prime Video from February 13

‘Reacher’ season 3

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Finally we’re getting treated to “Reacher” season 3 this month, and it’s definitely the most exciting release. If you somehow haven’t seen this show but you enjoy high-stakes action, strong lead characters, and gritty crime thrillers, then check out “Reacher.” Once season 3 releases you can binge-watch the entire thing. Plus, with a new, formidable opponent in Paulie (Olivier Richters), the stakes seem even higher this time.

Season 3 of “Reacher” adapts Lee Child's novel Persuader. This season follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he takes on a high-risk mission to track down and rescue a DEA informant who has been captured by a violent criminal organization. Reacher goes undercover and finds himself confronting both external threats and his own personal demons from his past, leading to dangerous confrontations and deeper mysteries. Along the way, Reacher faces off against a new, larger-than-life adversary.

Stream it on Prime Video from February 20

Prime Video Originals in February 2025

February 3

“Calleja en el espacio” (show)



February 6

“Clean Slate” (show)

“Invincible” season 3 (show)



February 11

“50,000 First Dates: A True Love Story” (show)



February 13

“Broken Rage” (movie)

“My Fault: London” (movie)



February 14

“Soltos no Carnaval” (show)



February 20

“Reacher” season 3 (show)



February 27

“House of David” (show)

“Su Majestad” (show)