New on Netflix in February 2025 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced all the new shows and movies arriving in February 2025 and there is a lot coming to the streaming service that you need to be watching.

This month, it's new shows that dominate our top picks, including a few of my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025. Atop that list is "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3. These episodes are the series finale of the "The Karate Kid" spin-off and the last we'll get from the franchise until "Karate Kid: Legends."

But just because there are a ton of new shows doesn't mean that you should ignore this month's new movies. The biggest movie coming this month is "Kinda Pregnant," starring Amy Schumer and Will Forte. Schumer wears a fake baby bump that gets her in trouble once she meets the man of her dreams in what will surely be a ridiculous comedy.

Aside from these top picks, we’ve got the full slate of everything new listed down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in February, to give you a last chance to watch. So here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in February 2025: Top picks

'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 3

Cobra Kai: Season 6 | Part 3 Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This martial arts comedy-drama has Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, from the first "Karate Kid" film. Set more than 30 years later, the show flips the script from the original movie. This time, Johnny is the primary protagonist and at first, the once-heroic Daniel into the antagonist and a bit of a jerk.

But as the show has gone on, these two rivals have largely buried their animosity. But things got complicated once Johnny's old sensei John Kreese took the Cobra Kai dojo from Johnny in season 2. Now, they have to lead the Miyagi-Do dojo at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona. Part 2 of this final season ended on a shocking cliffhanger, but season 6 part 3 will finally bring the story to a close.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 13

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Zero Day'

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Zero Day" stars Robert De Niro in his first starring TV show role. He plays former U.S. president George Mullen, who's in charge of the U.S. government's Zero Day Commission, a task force dedicated to investigating a devastating global cyberattack known as Zero Day that killed 3,402 people. However, things take a turn once he discovers there's a chance that the horrific attack came from people inside the government.

Aside from De Niro, this limited series also stars Lizzy Caplin as his daughter Alexandra, who is a member of Congress trying to establish her own legacy. They're joined by Jesse Plemons as Mullen's former aide and current fixer and Angela Bassett as sitting U.S. President Evelyn Mitchell, alongside a deep supporting cast of talented actors Don't miss this if you want to find out who was behind the Zero Day attack.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 20

'Kinda Pregnant'

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Kinda Pregnant" stars Amy Schumer as Lainy in what looks like an absurd Netflix comedy. After Lainy's friend (Brianne Howey) becomes pregnant, Lainy becomes jealous — so jealous that, inexplicably, she starts wearing a fake belly bump to convince people she's pregnant. That goes relatively according to plan until she meets the man of her dreams (Will Forte) who, of course, thinks she's actually pregnant.

Look, I'll be honest. The trailer for this movie looks mostly awful, with some funny moments thrown in. But, the movie is loaded with comedic acting talent so maybe I'm wrong. Either way, the star power in this movie makes it undoubtedly the biggest new movie on Netflix this month.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 5

'Apple Cider Vinegar'

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Zero Day" isn't the only big limited series coming to Netflix this month. "Apple Cider Vinegar" is dropping on the streaming service on Feb. 6 and it stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, a real-life convicted scammer from Australia. Gibson was a notorious pseudoscience advocate who pushed alternative medicine while falsely claiming to be suffering from cancer. Ultimately, it all came crashing down when she was investigated for fraud regarding charitable donations.

This limited series is a dramatization of those events, beginning with the early days of Belle's scam when she was working with her friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the nascent world of social media pushing their questionable medical advice. If you love a true crime limited series, then "Apple Cider Vinegar" is a perfect choice to binge on Netflix this month.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 6

'Love is Blind' season 8

Love is Blind Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Love is Blind" is one of Netflix's biggest original reality shows. The series features numerous eligible singles looking for love and if they play their cards right, they just might on this show. There's just one catch — they can't see their potential partner until they've agreed to be engaged to be married.

The blind dating reality show is hosted by married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey and in "Love is Blind" season 8 the eligible singles are all from Minneapolis, Minnesota. There is always plenty of drama to go with the romance in this show, so don't miss the six-episode premiere on Valentine's Day.

Stream episodes 1-6 on Netflix starting Feb. 14

Everything new on Netflix in February 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"A Copenhagen Love Story" (DK) (Netflix film)

After author Mia finds love with single father Emil, their happiness is put to the test as they undergo fertility treatments to have kids of their own.

"Graveyard" season 2 (Netflix series)

Chief Inspector Önem and her team race against time, unearthing dark secrets behind a closed femicide case that tests their courage and personal bonds.

"Roosters" (NL) (Netflix series)

In this comedy series, a group of friends going through a crisis of masculinity clumsily try to salvage what’s left of their relationships and careers.

"Too Hot to Handle: Germany" season 2 (DE) (Netflix series)

A new batch of hot singles are about to be put to the test. Who will resist temptation, form a genuine connection and win €200,000?

FEBRUARY 1

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

"Cult of Chucky"

"From Prada to Nada"

"Happy Feet"

"Happy Feet Two"

"Home Improvement" seasons 1-8

"It" (2017)

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Miss Congeniality"

"The Nice Guys"

"Parasite"

"Queen & Slim"

"Richie Rich"

"Space Jam" (1996)

"Spanglish"

"Two Weeks Notice"

"The Wedding Planner"

FEBRUARY 2

"The Founder"

FEBRUARY 3

"Bogotá: City of the Lost" (KR) (Netflix film)

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.

FEBRUARY 4

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025"

FEBRUARY 5

"Celebrity Bear Hunt" (GB) (Netflix series)

Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for that fearsome hunter — Bear Grylls.

"Envious" season 2 (AR) (Netflix series)

Vicky finds herself torn between two possible paths: marrying and building a family project with Dani, or allowing herself to explore a relationship with Matías. At times, that country club life she once dreamed of no longer seems so appealing, but the desire sparked by the possibility of a new love terrifies her. More neurotic and frazzled than ever, she begins to go back and forth between both worlds, unwilling to let go of either. Desperate, she will have to make a decision and face the consequences.

"Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix film)

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump...and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

"Prison Cell 211" (MX) (Netflix series)

Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.

"Sintonia" season 5 (BR) (Netflix series)

As Doni, Nando and Rita face new moral dilemmas as adults, will their convictions alter their paths, or is friendship stronger than what divides them?As Doni, Nando and Rita face new moral dilemmas as adults, will their convictions alter their paths, or is friendship stronger than what divides them?

"Alone Australia" season 1

"Grimsburg" season 1

FEBRUARY 6

"Apple Cider Vinegar" (AU) (Netflix series)

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.

"The Åre Murders" (SE) (Netflix series)

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work.

"Cassandra" (DE) (Netflix series)

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it's under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.

"Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido" (Netflix series)

With two map pieces secured, Sugimoto and Asirpa continue their hunt for the remaining 22 tattooed convicts whose bodies hold the key to hidden treasure.

"Sweet Magnolias" season 4 (Netflix series)

It's a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.

"Supreme Models" (limited series)

FEBRUARY 7

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN) (Netflix sports series)

Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 1" season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

After traveling with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko, Roy and Dot decide to improve their knowledge as Trainers and learn more about their Pokémon pals.

"Wrong Side of the Tracks" season 4 (ES) (Netflix series)

In the final season of this acclaimed series, Tirso is drawn into a serial killings case and seeks revenge for the tragedy that devastated his family.

"A Different World" seasons 1-6

"The Conners" season 6

FEBRUARY 8

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

"Spencer"

FEBRUARY 10

"Surviving Black Hawk Down" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

"Aftermath"

"American Pickers" season 16

"Rambo" (2008)

"Rambo: Last Blood"

FEBRUARY 11

"Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool" (Netflix comedy special)

In a furiously funny special, Felipe Esparza riffs on his tough-love Mexican mom, keeping a marriage spicy and why dairy is more dangerous than drugs.

"The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" (Netflix film)

Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from "The Witcher" universe.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of January 31, 2025

"Peninsula"

"Train to Busan"

FEBRUARY 12

"Death Before the Wedding" (PL) (Netflix film)

When Maja brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst a crisis at their dairy farm. Can love find a way?

"Honeymoon Crasher" (FR) (Netflix film)

When his fiancée dumps him at the altar for her ex, a young man is left with no alternative but to go on his romantic honeymoon with his mother.

FEBRUARY 13

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 (Netflix series)

Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

"Dog Days Out" (Netflix family)

When their humans are away, cute and curious pup Holm and his dog pals love to play with their best friends — their favorite toys!

"The Exchange" season 2 (KW) (Netflix series)

After their big break into Kuwait's male-dominated stock market, will Farida and Munira keep rising to success — or lose everything they’ve worked for?

"La Dolce Villa" (Netflix film)

Successful businessman Eric travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.

"Resident Alien" season 3

"Trial by Fire"

FEBRUARY 14

"I Am Married...But!" (TW) (Netflix series)

After a meet-cute ends in a whirlwind romance, a couple must learn to navigate the messy reality of married life that's nothing like a fairy tale ending.

"Love Is Blind" season 8 (Netflix series)

A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

"Melo Movie" (KR) (Netflix series)

A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back?

"Valeria" season 4 (ES) (Netflix series)

As the four friends enter a more grown up era of love, careers and life, Valeria must finally work out her feelings — especially those involving Víctor.

"Dhoom Dhaam" (IN) (Netflix film)

On their wedding night, a timid momma’s boy and a daring wild child find themselves on the run from ruthless goons, finding love and chaos in a night of crazy adventures— all while searching for the elusive Charlie!

"Love Forever" (SE) (Netflix film)

A Stockholm couple plans to get married on the gorgeous island of Gotland, where family-imposed traditions turn their most important day into a disaster.

"The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" (ID) (Netflix film)

A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father's last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.

"Umjolo: There is No Cure" (ZA) (Netflix film)

After losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book — all while her love life remains unwritten.

FEBRUARY 15

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

FEBRUARY 16

"Don't Let Go"

"Gold"

"Ted 2"

FEBRUARY 17

"Gabby's Dollhouse' season 11 (Netflix family)

Gabby, Pandy and the kitty crew are back for more feline fun, cool crafts and imaginative adventures — and there's a new room in the dollhouse, too!

FEBRUARY 18

"Court of Gold" (Netflix sports series)

For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.

"Offline Love" (JP) (Netflix series)

Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?

"Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode" (Netflix comedy special)

Rosebud Baker delivers a raw and hilarious look at motherhood in all its chaotic beauty — filmed both before and after giving birth.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of February 7, 2025

FEBRUARY 19

"My Family" (IT) (Netflix series)

A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.

"To Catch a Killer"

FEBRUARY 20

"Zero Day" (Netflix series)

After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the U.S., former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

"Operation Finale"

FEBRUARY 22

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

FEBRUARY 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix live event)

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

FEBRUARY 25

"Full Swing" season 3 (Netflix sports series)

This immersive documentary series follows the world's greatest golfers — on and off the course — during a season of relentless competition.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of February 14, 2025

"Really Love"

"Watcher"

FEBRUARY 26

"Miss Italia Mustn’t Die" (IT) (Netflix documentary)

Behind the glitz of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to save the iconic pageant, now wavering amid scandals and changing beauty standards.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" seasons 5-6

FEBRUARY 27

"Demon City" (JP) (Netflix film)

Framed for his family's murder and left for dead, an ex-hitman will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the masked "demons" who have taken over his city.

"Running Point" (Netflix series)

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

"Toxic Town" (GB) (Netflix series)

Brave mothers fight for justice in a drama based on the true story of the Corby poisonings, featuring Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie.

"The Wrong Track" (NO) (Netflix film)

When chaotic single mother Emilie hits a new low, she looks to her brother for help. He has a brilliant plan: to enter a cross-country ski marathon.

FEBRUARY 28

"Aitana: Metamorphosis" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

In this documentary series, Aitana reveals intimate moments and untold thoughts about her journey from regular teen to international pop sensation.

"Squad 36" (FR) (Netflix series)

A police agent launches his own investigation when a series of killings claims the lives of officers from an elite unit he was forced to leave.

"Despicable Me 4"

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Leaving Netflix in February 2025

Leaving 2/1/25

"Cocaine Cowboys 2"

"Plus One"

"Run All Night"

Leaving 2/11/25

"The Fast and the Furious"

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"Fast Five"

"Fast & Furious 6"

"The Pope's Exorcist"

Leaving 2/14/25

"The Catcher Was a Spy"

"White Boy"

Leaving 2/15/25

"47 Meters Down: Uncaged"

"Blackhat"

"Pearl"

Leaving 2/20/25

"Book Club"

"Southpaw"

Leaving 2/21/25

"All Good Things"

Leaving 2/24/25

"U Turn"

Leaving 2/25/25

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/25

"21 Bridges"

"A Haunted House"

"A Haunted House 2"

"Aloha"

"The Angry Birds Movie"

"Blended"

"Cinderella Man"

"Due Date"

"Green Lantern"

"Inception"

"Legends of the Fall"

"Little"

"The Mindy Project" seasons 1-6

"Oblivion"

"The Other Guys"

"Scooby-Doo"

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"

"Sixteen Candles"

"Stand by Me"

"Without a Paddle"