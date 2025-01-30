New on Apple TV Plus in February 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Winter may be in full swing, but Apple TV Plus is keeping things warm with a fresh lineup of originals to keep us entertained (and cozy) this February.

The biggest release this month is undoubtedly “The Gorge,” an action-thriller that became one of my most anticipated movies of the year after I watched the trailer. The story follows two operatives stationed on opposite sides of a gorge, tasked with protecting it against a secret threat.

But that’s not all, because Apple TV Plus has plenty more in store. Also arriving this month is “Surface” season 2, a mystery thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “Berlin ER,” a new German-language medical drama; and “Love You to Death,” a romantic drama that follows two friends who reconnect under unfortunate circumstances.

‘Love You to Death’

Starting off the month we have the Spanish romantic comedy “Love You to Death” (“A muerte”). Created and directed by Dani de la Orden, the show dives into how people deal with impending loss, love, and the regrets of not taking risks sooner. The heartfelt yet comedic tone of the show ensures that while it deals with heavy topics, it remains warm and relatable.

“Love You to Death” follows Raúl (Joan Amargós), a cautious individual who, after being diagnosed with heart cancer, reconnects with his free-spirited and newly pregnant childhood friend, Marta (Verónica Echegui). As they rekindle their friendship, they begin to challenge their beliefs about love and relationships.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting February 5

‘Goldie’

“Goldie” is a great choice for parents subscribed to Apple TV Plus looking for a heartwarming and educational show for their kids. With its positive messages about inclusivity, friendship, and self-acceptance, the show offers valuable life lessons in a fun, engaging way.

Inspired by Emily Brundige’s acclaimed 2019 short film, “Goldie” is a 13-episode animated series, with each episode running for half an hour. The story centers on Goldie, a kind-hearted giant girl, as she goes on thrilling adventures with her closest friends in their cherished town of Boysenberg. Along the way, they discover the beauty of embracing their differences and learn that there's room for everyone in the world, including giants.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting February 14

‘The Gorge’

One of the most highly anticipated releases on Apple TV Plus this year has to be “The Gorge.” Based on the trailer, this action-thriller promises intense drama, high-stakes suspense and plenty of emotional depth that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. While labeled an action-thriller, the movie defies genre boundaries by weaving in elements of horror, romance, and science fiction. Plus, with the legendary Sigourney Weaver in a mystery role, there’s even more reason to be excited.

“The Gorge” is an upcoming thriller that follows Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) as elite operatives assigned to guard opposite sides of a vast, mysterious gorge, tasked with protecting the world from an unknown evil lurking within. As they maintain their posts, they form a bond from a distance. When the true nature of the threat emerges, they must collaborate, testing their physical and mental fortitude to contain the menace before it's too late.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from February 14

‘Surface’ season 2

“Surface” is perfect for fans of psychological thrillers and mystery dramas that keep you guessing. If you enjoyed shows like “The Sinner,” “Sharp Objects” or “Behind Her Eyes,” you'll love its mix of suspense, identity struggles, and high-society intrigue.

In season 2 of “Surface,” Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) travels to London to delve deeper into her mysterious past. After a traumatic injury that caused significant memory loss, she uses her acquired resources to integrate into elite British society, uncovering a potential link to a prominent heiress. The new season introduces cast members Phil Dunster, Freida Pinto and others, joining returning actors Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting February 21

‘Onside: Major League Soccer’

“Onside: Major League Soccer” is an eight-part documentary series that provides an all-access look at Major League Soccer, taking viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 season. The show follows players, coaches, and clubs as they navigate the highs and lows of professional soccer. If you're a soccer enthusiast or love sports documentaries like “All or Nothing” or “Welcome to Wrexham,” this show could be a must-watch.

With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, “Onside” gives fans an inside look at the league’s biggest stars and emerging talents. Whether it's the pressure of crucial matches, behind-the-scenes locker room moments, or the personal journeys of players striving for greatness, the documentary offers an intimate perspective on the world of MLS.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting February 21

‘Berlin ER’

“Berlin ER” is an eight-episode German-language medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski. If you enjoy intense medical dramas with a raw, realistic approach, “Berlin ER” could definitely be worth watching when it premieres. Given that one of the creators used to work in the field, this show is likely to offer an authentic take on emergency medicine.

The medical drama follows Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), a young doctor whose personal life has unraveled, prompting her to take charge of the emergency room in Berlin's most challenging hospital. Facing resistance from the staff and a dilapidated healthcare system, she strives to unite her unconventional team to save lives.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting February 26