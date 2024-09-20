How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' finale online 2024 – Ep. 10, Winning Connections out now

Whether you're glad to see the back of it or sad that it's over, "Dating Naked UK" finale is here. The show climaxes with episode 10 from Friday, 20 September. It's a three-way tussle between Lauren and Billy, Tiegan and Jono, and Tiarne and Mike, who are baring all in the name of love.. and the £50,000 prize.

Here's how to watch "Dating Naked UK" finale live streams online. Currently abroad? You can stream the it from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch ‘Dating Naked UK’ finale online for free: date and streaming options The “Dating Naked UK" finale episodes (9 & 10) drop on Friday, September 20.

• U.K. — Watch on Paramount+ (FREE trial)

• Australia — Watch on Paramount+ (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Now that we've all seen enough of the various cast members, and the members of the cast, to identify each of them by their private parts alone, we've grown rather attached to them. Their personalities, that is.

Now, it's time to tune into the final episode – episode 10, "Winning Connections" (20 Sept, 2024).

A masquerade ball, in which the only bodyparts off limits are faces, is a fitting activity for the finale, as long it doesn't go full "Eyes Wide Shut", while there's also a beach wedding ceremony, which all of the previous contenders will be invited back to.

Tiegan Rudge and Jono Brown the hot favorites to take the crown. 27-year-old former footballer Jono and 26-year-old beautician from Birmingham have quickly become fan favorites and, despite a rocky start, things got steamy in the Cabana.

Who will be crowned the "Dating Naked UK" winners? Read on below as we explain everything about how to watch the “Dating Naked UK" finale and free with a Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' finale online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss the "Dating Naked UK" finale if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't available.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Where to watch 'Dating Naked UK' finale online in the U.K.

The "Dating Naked UK" finale – episode 10 ("Winning Connections") – is available to watch in the U.K. on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you could watch the "Dating Naked UK" finale free online. See below.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923", "Lawmen: Bass Reeves", and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Membership is £6.99 a month and new users receive a free 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Dating Naked UK' finale in Canada

"Dating Naked UK" is available in Canada on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial , which means you could watch the "Dating Naked UK" finale free online. See below.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Dating Naked UK' finale online in the U.S.?

U.S. viewers are still waiting on "Dating Naked UK". Paramount Plus has told us that it "can't say for sure" if the show will land in U.S., despite all the excitement surrounding it. Fingers crossed.

If "Dating Naked UK" does ever land in the States, it likely to be a pixelated version, similar to the now-cancelled VH1 version of Dating Naked, which aired between 2014 and 2016.

Don't forget: If you out of the country, you can always use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual Paramount Plus account from anywhere.

Watch 'Dating Naked UK' finale online in Australia

The "Dating Naked UK" finale is also available in Australia on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial , which means you could watch "Dating Naked UK" free online. See below.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

When is the 'Dating Naked UK' finale?

The 'Dating Naked UK' finale – episode 10 (Winning Connections) will air on Friday, September 20. It will arrive as the 10th episode of season 1.

When is the 'Dating Naked UK' reunion?

The reunion episode has become a staple of the reality genre, though at the time of writing any plans for a "Dating Naked UK" reunion are, ironically enough, being kept under wraps.

Will there be a second season of 'Dating Naked UK'? "Dating Naked UK" is set to return to our screens in 2025, according to TV insiders. British tabloid The Daily Mail reports: "The ratings have been so high that bosses have commissioned another run before the first one has even finished airing."

