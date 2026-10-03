Fresh off a Palme d’Or win at Cannes, “Fjord” arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival as one of the buzziest titles in the lineup. Directed by Cristian Mungiu, the Nordic drama starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve promises an even-handed look at what happens when the devout and a secular society fail to appreciate one another's perspectives. But over the course of its runtime, it quickly becomes clear that Mungiu has his hand on the scale.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Fjord' Rating: 2/5 Stars

Verdict: Although Fjord is anchored by two all-star performances, it makes the cardinal mistake of building a script around the point it’s trying to make, creating a reductive, frustrating morality tale.

Although Fjord is anchored by two all-star performances, it makes the cardinal mistake of building a script around the point it’s trying to make, creating a reductive, frustrating morality tale. Where to watch: Opens Oct. 9 in limited release (U.S.)

When the Gheorghiu family uproots their lives from Romania to Norway, it’s anything but a smooth transition. While Lisbet (Reinsve) is a native Norwegian, their rigid religious practices make them an immediate object of curiosity in their small seaside town. Although many locals are welcoming, their conservative beliefs are an uneasy fit for the secular community around them.

Things come to a head when school officials suspect that the Gheorghiu family — particularly the severe, old-fashioned Mihal (Stan) — may be abusing their children. Authorities move swiftly, taking the five minors into protective custody while an investigation pends. The parents are left bereft and helpless in the face of a government system that doesn't understand them, setting the stage for an intense culture clash.

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'Fjord' sacrifices nuance in exploring heavy-handed themes

Mungiu may be attempting to foster a balanced conversation about the push and pull between religious and secular worlds — how both sides believe they have all the answers yet remain equally misguided. “Fjord” tries to make the point that well-intentioned social programs can overreach and harm the very people they are designed to protect.

Fjord - Official Trailer - In Theaters October 9 - YouTube Watch On

Instead, the Norwegian social workers are written so robotically that the film ends up reading like fundamentalist propaganda about out-of-control liberals tearing children away from god-fearing Christians. The premise itself isn't without merit — we could all stand to examine our own prejudices — but “Fjord” is steeped in bad faith arguments. Are we really being asked to vilify child protection workers? Beyond a charitable reading warning against bureaucratic overreach, the central narrative plays directly into half a dozen troubling right-wing talking points designed to eliminate government oversight.

Verdict: A frustrating drama that wastes its potential

The performances of Stan and Reinsve are undeniably compelling, but almost to the detriment of everyone else. They suck up all the oxygen in the room, leaving the other characters underdeveloped, particularly the children, who could have made this entire narrative much more nuanced and interesting.

(Image credit: Neon)

This almost feels like an attempt on the director's part to manufacture an atmosphere of ambiguity. Are the parents actually abusive, or do they just hail from a culture where striking children for neglecting religious studies is acceptable? Are the kids brainwashed, or following their faith of their own accord? We are supposed to question these things, but the lack of character development makes emotional investment nearly impossible. The supporting characters don’t feel like real people, just empty pages waiting to be written on.

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In spite of everything, it’s hard not to feel for these parents as they navigate an unforgiving system and feel utterly helpless to win their children back. However, "Fjord" ultimately sabotages its own potential. The film would have been far more effective if it hadn’t set up a strawman for the parents to fight against by turning the social workers into the outright villains of the piece.

“Fjord” opens Oct. 9 in a limited number of theaters

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