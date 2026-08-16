3 feel-good movies on Netflix to chase away the Sunday scaries

Sometimes, you just want a movie that leaves you feeling a little better than when you started. Especially when you're staring down the end of yet another weekend that went by in a blink. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy that'll leave you in stitches, a heartwarming romance, or an uplifting underdog story, Netflix has plenty of feel-good movies ready to brighten your night.

Like a lot of the best streaming services, Netflix's catalog is constantly changing, but these are some of the best picks to put on when you want a comforting watch that's guaranteed to make you smile. So grab your favorite snacks, settle in and get ready for a breezy movie night to start your week off on the right note.

For even more recommendations on what to watch, check out everything new on Netflix in August.

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'The People We Meet on Vacation' (2026)

People We Meet On Vacation | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This sunny slice of escapism based on Emily Henry's novel of the same name recently scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. "The People We Meet on Vacation" is sun-splashed romcom where a pair of unlikely college best friends, free-spirited Poppy (Emily Bader) and type-A control freak Alex (Tom Blyth), finally reconnect after falling out of touch over the years.

To celebrate, they revive their annual summer tradition of spending one week together on vacation. Of course, that's exactly when long-simmering sparks start to fly, and the pair finally begins to see what all their friends and family have been telling them for ages.

Watch "The People We Meet on Vacation" on Netflix now

'Nonnas' (2025)

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For some seriously scrumptious vibes, look no further than Vince Vaughn's "Nonnas," a dramedy directed by Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") with a solid 82% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Inspired by the true story of Joe Scaravella (Vaughn), it follows an Italian-American from Brooklyn who finds himself at a crossroads after losing his mother and grandmother.

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Drawn to the time-honored family recipes he grew up with, he cooks up a plan to share that feeling with his community. He leaves his career to open up a Staten Island restaurant staffed entirely by feisty Italian grandmothers, lovingly referred to as nonnas, played by Hollywood legends Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Lorraine Bracco.

Watch "Nonnas" on Netflix now

'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Official Trailer: A League of Their Own (1992) - YouTube Watch On

Since I'm based in Rockford, I'm all but legally required to shout out "A League of Their Own," which landed on Netflix last month. Inspired by the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League created during World War II, it follows one of the league's showboatist teams: the Rockford Peaches. While the league itself was short-lived, this beloved comedy drama remains a classic that's still widely regarded as one of the greatest baseball movies of all time.

The star-studded cast is packed with memorable performances, led by Geena Davis as Dorothy "Dottie" Hinson alongside Lori Petty as her younger sister Kit Keller; Madonna as the outspoken Mae Mordabito; and Rosie O'Donnell as the fast-talking Doris Murphy. Tom Hanks is equally unforgettable as the hard-drinking, reluctant manager Jimmy Dugan, who's behind many of the film's most iconic moments.

Watch "A League of Their Own" on Netflix now

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