'Wednesday' season 2 just added a major star to the cast — here's what we know

Fans of “Wednesday” are in for a treat, because Variety recently reported that Lady Gaga has joined the cast for Netflix's hit show's second season.

According to the same source, the production team originally sought to secure Lady Gaga for a more prominent role in “Wednesday” season 2, though those plans ultimately fell through. This upcoming appearance will add to Gaga’s growing list of acting credits, building on her acclaimed music career. She was last seen on screen in “Joker 2.”

Since this casting news broke well into the production process, Gaga’s role might be on the smaller side, potentially as a guest appearance for just a few scenes. Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, previously hinted to Variety that she’s sure “Netflix would love” Gaga to join the show: “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Fans have been speculating online that Gaga might eventually make an appearance on “Wednesday”, especially after her song “Bloody Mary” went viral when a TikTok user paired it with the dance scene from episode 4. Given the track’s unexpected association with the show, there’s hope Gaga could step into “Wednesday” for a fun nod to that iconic moment. Whether as a brief cameo or even playing herself.

The specifics of Gaga’s role and its scope remain a mystery for now, though the singer-actress is currently on set filming in Ireland. Representatives for both Gaga and Netflix declined to comment when approached by Variety.

The first season of “Wednesday” was obviously a major success, as it blended Gothic aesthetics with teen drama to win over fans worldwide. The anticipation for season 2 has been intense, and Gaga's addition to the cast only increases the excitement. Currently, there are few solid details about season 2 of the Netflix hit series, but we do know that it will introduce more horror and ditch any romance.

Ortega recently teased a much darker tone for season 2 of the hit Netflix show when speaking with Vanity Fair: “I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired. Not to say that suddenly we’re the goriest show of all time. I mean, there’s six-year-olds watching. [For example], we’re doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself.”

When “Wednesday” was renewed for a second season in January 2023, the announcement video teased that even more “torture” awaited viewers. While details remain scarce, season 2 promises to delve into a deeper, more sinister narrative, all while keeping its wide appeal intact. With Lady Gaga now joining the cast, fans will be even more eager to see how her addition might elevate the already twisted and darkly humorous tone.

“Wednesday” season 2 will be released sometime in 2025. For now, check out the best shows and movies to watch while you wait for “Wednesday” to hit the small screen again.