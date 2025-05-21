Jenna Ortega returns in Netflix’s newest ‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser that’s dripping with mystery and Addams family antics
‘Wednesday’ season 2 will explore more of the mysterious and spooky family
Netflix has dropped a brand-new sneak peek at “Wednesday” season 2, bringing the delightfully dark Addams family back into the spotlight and teasing a mystery that’s set to “top” the first season’s twists.
In the new footage, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and other cast members share their excitement about returning to their iconic roles. “[She's] one of the coolest characters of all time,” Ortega says. “So to slip into the costume and tone again, it's just so much fun.”
Director Tim Burton shares, “For me, it was enjoyable just because I love the cast,” while co-showrunner Alfred Gough adds, “There isn't really a lot of Addams Family lore, so we wanted to delve deeper.”
It’s exciting to see season 2 shifting more focus to the Addams family as a whole. Each family member brings their own brand of dark humor and charm, and expanding their roles adds depth to Wednesday’s world. Diving deeper into their twisted dynamics and eerie history is a smart move that’s sure to make the show even more compelling.
The clip also shows that both Morticia (Zeta-Jones) and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), will have much more prominent roles in the new season. Morticia is seen taking up fencing, while Pugsley is set to become a student at his sister’s school.
Season 2 seems to be taking a darker turn, leaning more heavily into horror and moving away from the high school romance elements of the first. The new featurette highlights a larger role for Wednesday’s family and teases a broader, more ambitious storyline.
According to the official synopsis, “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.
“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”
The trailer Netflix dropped last month teased a mix of eerie and intense moments — haunted dolls come to life, Wednesday brandishes a knife with unsettling calm, and she and Enid surprisingly grow closer.
There are flashes of chaos, including a car crash and Wednesday uncovering dark secrets about her family’s past. One especially chilling shot shows her eyes bleeding. Near the end, there’s a brief but suspenseful look at her confronting the Hyde creature once more.
The first four episodes of "Wednesday" season 2 will arrive on Netflix on August 6 while the final four will arrive on September 3.
