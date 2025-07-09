Netflix drops new 'Wednesday' season 2 trailer and Enid's in danger

Summer will get gloriously gloomier when "Wednesday" season 2 premieres on Netflix this August.

The hit supernatural mystery-comedy will return for a two-part sophomore season, with part one dropping on (fittingly) Wednesday, August 6 and part two following nearly a month later on Wednesday, September 3.

And after getting a first look at the new season via the official trailer (including the first six minutes of the season 2 premiere), "Wednesday" fans got another peek at the upcoming episodes with a fresh trailer from the streaming service, which dropped today, July 9.

The two-minute teaser sees the young Addams girl "willingly return" to Nevermore Academy, where she's celebrated by her fellow pupils and season 2 newcomer Steve Buscemi (playing Nevermore's new principal Barry Dort, who has replaced Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems) as a hero following her school-saving actions in season 1.

"I only sign my name in blood," she quips to her autograph-hungry fans.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

But it's not all fun and fandom this season: In one concerning moment, Wednesday gets a premonition that her best friend Enid (Emma Myers) will die and she will be the cause of her death. When she shares these worries with mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones), the elder Addams proclaims: "I will not let history repeat itself."

As we watch Wednesday kick off yet another season-long investigation to rescue her BFF, we see that her case will find her in some of her darkest danger yet: “The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid. Or die trying.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The official logline of "Wednesday" season 2 reads: “Wednesday Addams, returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Wednesday: Season 2 | First 6 Minutes | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Wednesday definitely has to navigate a lot of relationships in Season 2, primarily with her mother and with Enid,” the series' co-creator Miles Millar tells Tudum. “She discovers that those relationships are treacherous and it’s not easygoing. We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control, and discovers that human interaction isn’t as easy as she thought.”

And Millar also teases some expanded family dynamics this season — the new trailer also shows off another high-profile newcomer, Wednesday's grandmother Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), who will serve as a bit of an ally to the Addams teen, especially during her strained relationship with her own mother.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "Wednesday" season 2, including new trailers and teasers, plot details, character descriptions and more.