When is 'Joker 2' coming to streaming?

Nearly one week after its release, it seems "Joker: Folie à Deux" won't be anywhere near as successful as Todd Phillips' first DC movie.

Divisive though it may be, 2019's "Joker" drew some rave reactions and managed to rake in over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time (until "Deadpool & Wolverine" stole its thunder earlier this year).

Despite being one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of 2024, "Joker 2" drew some savage first reactions from critics when it premiered at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, and the situation has not improved following its wide release.

At the time of writing "Joker: Folie à Deux" has a measly 33% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even lower 31% rating from viewers, and it certainly doesn't look like it'll be recouping that $200 million budget anytime soon if ticket sales slump in line with current predictions.

Given the poor reception, I wouldn't be surprised if many would-be "Joker 2" viewers have instead decided not to take a trip to the movies to see Phillips' follow-up. Want to know when you can watch "Joker: Folie à Deux" at home? Here's what we know about a potential streaming date so far.

When is 'Joker: Folie à Deux' coming to streaming?

Joker: Folie Ã€ Deux | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At the time of publication, there's no streaming date in place just yet. That means the only way to watch it is by heading to your local movie theater.

However, that doesn't mean we don't know anything about "Joker: Folie à Deux" or when it'll be available to stream. For one thing, we already know which of the best streaming services it'll land on, and we can predict roughly when it might be available, too.

After landing on Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video, we know that "Joker 2" will be available to stream on Max, as it's a Warner Bros. movie. And if we look at some of the studio's other recent releases, we can predict that "Joker 2" should be available to watch on Max sometime in late December/early January 2025, as Max typically gets new movies roughly 60-90 days after their theatrical debut.

For example, "Furiosa" was made available to stream on August 16, 85 days after release, the same length of time between the theatrical release of M. Night Shyamalan's thriller "Trap" and its upcoming Max release date of October 25.

To be clear, this is only our best prediction right now, and if the "Joker 2" continues to disappoint at the box office, there's every chance it could be available to stream on Max a little sooner. As and when we get an official update about the "Joker: Folie à Deux" streaming date, we'll be sure to include it here.

In the meantime, be sure to check out everything new on HBO and Max in October including new episodes of "The Penguin" and Max's chaotic new superhero satire, "The Franchise".