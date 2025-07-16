'It's scary at moments': Creators say 'Wednesday' season 2 will bring real stakes and fear

If you thought “Wednesday” was creepy and kooky before, season 2 is about to crank the horror up several notches. According to the show’s creators, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the new season won’t just flirt with spooky but dive headfirst into intense territory.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Millar said: “There’s some moments which are definitely horror movie-worthy. We have that in season 1, but I think this season there are moments that are very intense, I'll say.”

He added: “Season 2 definitely has some moments which are more straightforward horror, and we're very aware that the show is watched by everybody in terms of the age groups.

“We want to make sure that it's never torture porn, but that there's enough bite to it that it feels that there are real stakes and that people die in this world, and it's scary at moments. And I think that's the great tonal shift that the show makes between comedy and horror.”

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After getting an early glimpse of “Wednesday” season 2 through the official trailer (which included the first six minutes of the premiere) fans were recently treated to even more footage thanks to a brand-new trailer from the streaming service.

In a chilling moment, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) has a premonition that her friend Enid (Emma Myers) is going to die, and that she’ll be the one responsible.

The creators also teased a shift toward a more “complex mystery” in season 2, and it looks like Wednesday’s unsettling premonition might be at the heart of it. Gough said: “I also just feel like the world is bigger and you get to really explore other characters.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m genuinely glad this season is taking a darker turn as it just feels right for Wednesday. The blend of gothic horror and biting humor is what makes the Addams universe so iconic, and leaning further into the intense, eerie side of things only makes the world feel richer and more true to its roots.

Ortega even said herself (h/t Vanity Fair): “I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired. Not to say that suddenly we’re the goriest show of all time. I mean, there’s six-year-olds watching. [For example], we’re doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself.”

"Wednesday" season 2 will be released on Netflix in two parts: Part 1 on August 6, and part 2 on September 3.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.