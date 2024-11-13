Netflix’s new holiday rom-com just dropped — and it’s warming the hearts of critics

Netflix’s new holiday rom-com “Hot Frosty” is finally here, and the reviews are already rolling in with plenty of holiday cheer. As someone who isn’t ashamed to admit my love for Christmas Hallmark movies, I can say this one looks especially promising in the genre. And I’ll be watching it during the festive period now that it’s on the streaming service.

Online reviews have actually been quite positive so far, with critics praising its whimsical nature, surprising emotional depth and the sparkling chemistry between Lacey Chabert (because who else would it be?) and Dustin Milligan. This feel-good rom-com seems to have all the right ingredients to crack the Netflix top 10.

With “Hot Frosty” quickly gaining traction and receiving early glowing reviews, it’s shaping up to a fun festive escape this season. If you’re a fan of silly but entertaining rom-coms that put you in the Christmas spirit, this could be a good option for your must-watch list. Here’s everything you need to know about “Hot Frosty” and what critics are saying about it…

What is ‘Hot Frosty’ about?

Hot Frosty | Lacey Chabert | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Hot Frosty” is a heartwarming romantic comedy that follows Cathy (Chabert), a widow who, in an attempt to cope with her loneliness, magically brings a snowman called Jack (Milligan) to life. His innocent charm helps her heal and find love again as they bond before the holidays. However, their relationship is bittersweet, as the snowman is destined to melt.

Jack experiences the world anew, embracing the magic of Christmas with fresh eyes and providing a heartwarming, childlike perspective. For Kathy, a widow who has seen many Christmases, Jack’s innocence reawakens her heart and helps her rediscover the joy and magic of the season.

‘Hot Frosty’ reviews — what the critics are saying

At the time of writing, “Hot Frosty” doesn’t have a score on Rotten Tomatoes yet. But from the reviews so far, it seems to be warming the hearts of critics already. And I’m not surprised considering Chabert is the queen of Christmas.

Courtney Howard from Variety sys: “The narrative delivers some refreshing highlights for the benefit of Netflix’s Holiday Cinematic Universe, specifically acknowledging its target audience’s yearning for a sprinkling of cheeky, wanton lust alongside its gentle yet genuine dramatics.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, The Wrap’s William Bibbiani stated it’s “cheap and it’s silly and it has a laughable premise that some people will mistake for terribleness. But it’s also winking and whimsical. It knows what it’s doing and it’s doing it on purpose. Somehow it actually kind of works.”

Danielle Solzman from Solzy at the Movies gave a pretty straightforward review: “Hot Frosty isn't going to win any awards but it serves as a distraction from the rest of the world for 90ish minutes.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, not every critic has warmed up to it. Screen Rant’s Brennan Klein said: “Rather than pushing the streamer's holiday content in a unique new direction, the movie delivers a rote, cookie-cutter fish-out-of-water comedy that proves it's really no different from any other high-concept Netflix rom-com.”

Connor Carey’s from Keith Loves Movies also put it simply: “Hot Frosty is the textbook definition of an okay title that will only appeal to those with a soft spot for the typical Netflix holiday fare.”

Should you stream ‘Hot Frosty’?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're a fan of Christmas Hallmark movies, “Hot Frosty” is a solid choice for your holiday watchlist. While it might not be the best Christmas movie ever, it certainly has a lot of heart and a silly premise that works well in the genre. Plus, it’s already warmed the hearts of critics (which is tough to do), making it clear that it’s worth a watch this festive season.

I understand that not everyone loves these types of movies, and some of them end up being quite dull and somewhat cringe. But from first impressions I’m actually quite excited to stream “Hot Frosty” on Netflix. Need more after you’ve watched this rom-com? Check out these five holiday movies next to get in the Christmas spirit.

Stream “Hot Frosty” on Netflix now.