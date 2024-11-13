Netflix’s new crime drama is now streaming — and it’s one of the year’s most surprising movies

Look up Oscar predictions and pretty much any reputable pundit will have “Emilia Pérez” listed as a frontrunner for nomination across numerous major categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. This new crime drama movie is expected to be a major player during next year’s award season, and it’s now available to stream on Netflix in several regions including the U.S.

Since watching this crime drama on the big screen last month, I’ve been eagerly awaiting its Netflix debut to give it a second watch. My initial viewing experience has stayed with me, and there’s a lot about this Netflix movie that I liked, but I’m not quite sure where it sits within my ranking of every new movie I’ve seen in theaters in 2024 (which currently stands at 95 movies). Fortunately, as of today (Nov. 13), it’s now available on the popular streaming service.

So, if you’re intrigued to know why there’s so much interest (and Oscar hype) surrounding “Emilia Pérez” let’s dive into this engrossing crime drama, but I’ll warn you now that it may not be the movie you’re expecting.

What is ‘Emilia Pérez’ about?

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Rita (Zoe Saldaña) is a capable lawyer who feels unappreciated within her legal firm and struggles with being asked to defend morally dubious criminals. After winning a high-profile case (but not getting the credit), she is given a mysterious offer from an anonymous caller.

This leads her to an encounter with feared cartel leader Juan Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists Rita’s help in a scheme to fake their death allowing them to start a new life away from the Mexican drug trade, and most importantly, transition to become a woman.

Years later, Rita encounters the former crime boss again, now living as their authentic self, Emilia Pérez. But being drawn into the orbit of the ex-cartel leader comes with plenty of drama, not least of which because Emilia's former wife, Jessi (Selena Gomez), is still on the scene and harbors a secret of her own.

‘Emilia Pérez’ is a surprising package

(Image credit: PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

I’ll be honest, I’ve been holding back some information up to this point: “Emilia Pérez” is a musical. I’m aware that revelation will instantly turn some potential viewers off, but I urge you to give the movie a chance still. This is a genre-hopping flick that shouldn’t be pigeonholed, it manages to cross into several areas. Yes, it’s all set to musical numbers, but there’s drama, comedy and the grand finale goes full thriller complete with a gang shoot-out and explosions.

The real reason to watch “Emilia Pérez” is its trio of stellar performances. Each one is brilliant and for completely different reasons. Saldaña and Gomez deserve plenty of recognition, with the former expected to mount a real challenge in the Supporting Actress field ( Variety even predicts she’ll win the Oscar), but the shining star is Karla Sofía Gascón.

Emilia is a truly fascinating character. Freed from the shackles of her past, she can live the life she always wanted, and while she’s remarkably kind-hearted for a former cartel boss, that ruthless streak hasn’t been entirely suppressed. Emilia's journey is an emotional one, and Gascón brings you along for the ride.

(Image credit: PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

What surprised me most about Emilia Pérez is how its narrative keeps shifting. You never quite know where the movie is going to go next. One minute you’re absorbed in a raged-fueled musical number, and then you’re whisked to a tender sequence involving Emilia’s need to atone for her past crimes. There is an element of tonal whiplash, but the ever-changing narrative focus does at least ensure that you’re always kept on your toes, even if the second act drags a bit.

I expected that “Emilia Pérez” won’t be for everybody. Some viewers will refuse to get over the musical hump or will find the blend of genres challenging, but I’m glad that director Jacques Audiard was allowed to take some big swings here as several of them connect.

Stream ‘Emilia Pérez’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA)

If you’re looking for a Netflix movie you won’t forget in a hurry then “Emilia Pérez” fits the bill. This crime drama musical feels wholly original and is of a generally high quality. Over on Rotten Tomatoes , it’s managed to pull a strong 82% score from almost 150 reviews, and its audience score comes in at 78%.

“Emilia Pérez” looks set to be a movie we are talking about well into 2025, and don’t be surprised if it picks up a couple of golden statues on Oscar night either. So, if you want to be part of the conversation, be sure to give this compelling crime drama a watch now it’s available to stream on Netflix.

