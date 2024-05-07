'Wednesday' season 2 is in production — and these new cast members are joining the hit Netflix show

Yes, it’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: “Wednesday” season 2 is finally in production, with Netflix celebrating this moment on their Twitter (X) account. Back in January 2023, Netflix confirmed a second season through a video announcement, and now over a year later, filming has finally begun. We don’t know how long the hit show will be in production, but judging by the first season’s filming length of six months, we can expect filming to wrap around November or December this year.

Not only are we lucky enough to receive this news, but we also get to see additional cast members that haven’t yet been announced. So far “Wednesday” season 2 has added big stars like Thandiwe Newton and Steve Buscemi, will be starring alongside Jenna Ortega . However, Netflix has surprisingly listed more names in their recent Twitter post.

Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION 🖤 Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper! pic.twitter.com/v6nX6eLPP8May 7, 2024

New names include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Heather Matarazzo and Billie Piper. The universe is expanding with more narrative opportunities, so it's no surprise that we're seeing more characters who will make Wednesday's journey even more entertaining. We haven't seen these cast members in action yet, but an expanded cast list increases anticipation for the Netflix show since we still don’t know the actual plot.

Of course, Christopher Lloyd played Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family”, which became one of his most iconic roles alongside “Back to the Future”. It’s possible he’ll only have a cameo in “Wednesday” since Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester in the show. Christina Ricci, the original Wednesday Addams, also appeared in the first season as a recurring character, so there’s a good chance Llyod will assume a similar role to honor the mysterious and spooky family.

Lumley, confirmed to play Grandmama, is known for her roles in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Fool Me Once” while Osment has recently appeared in “The Boys" and "What We Do in the Shadows." Matarazzo is known for roles in several “Scream” movies and “The Princess Diaries”.

Lastly, we have Billie Piper, who is most recognized for her time on “Doctor Who." She also recently starred in the hit Netflix movie “Scoop” and the British dramedy "I Hate Suzie." It seems as though she’s branching out into different genres, and there’s no doubt she’ll have an excellent performance as a character named Capri.

Here we woe again. pic.twitter.com/FPYrc5TnajMay 7, 2024

The official Wednesday Addams account has also released a short video to celebrate the announcement of season 2’s progress. In the one-minute footage, we see Thing pulling a cart full of “Wednesday” scripts to a few different doors with the names of the actors and their roles in the show. Ortega’s door is last, as we see the iconic Wednesday character picking up the script, which reads: “Chapter One: Here We Woe Again."

Here is a full list of the cast members as seen at the end of the video:

Jenna Ortega

Steve Buscemi

Emma Myers

Hunter Doohan

Joy Sunday

Victor Dorobantu

Moosa Mostafa

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo

Billie Piper

George Farmer

Isaac Ordonez

Evie Templeton

Owen Painter

Noah Taylor

Luis Guzman

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Guest starring:

Joanna Lumley

Thandiwe Newton

Jamie McShane

Frances O’Connor

Haley Joel Osment

Heather Matarazzo

Joonas Suotamo

Fred Armisen

Christopher Llyod

There are missing names on the cast list, and those are Ricci, Percy Hynes White and Gwendoline Christie. Many hoped that Christie's character Larissa Weems somehow survived and returned in season 2, but that looks very unlikely. The first season didn't explain what truly happened to Thornhill (Ricci) either once Wednesday stopped her evil plans, so there's still a chance she could come back for a surprise cameo. It's unknown what's going to happen to Percy Hynes White's Xavier since he was a series regular.

After you've digested this unexpected but exciting news, you can check out the best shows and movies to watch while you wait for "Wednesday" season 2. You can also binge-watch the first season again on Netflix.