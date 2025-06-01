I watched the first 6 minutes of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 — and it's gloriously unhinged

"Wednesday" fans have been chomping at the bit for season 2 ever since the first premiered in November 2022, and last night's Netflix Tudum 2025 gave them plenty of new reasons to scream (for joy, of course). Instead of a new trailer, Netflix revealed an exclusive sneak peek at the first six minutes of "Wednesday" season 2.

The tantalizing and hilarious snippet, which you can check out below, epitomizes the tone of Tim Burton's hit Netflix series. It starts with Wednesday gagged at a dinner table surrounded by dolls with tears of blood streaming down her face, and the context she offers (with Jenna Ortega's killer deadpan delivery) only sparks more concern:

"I'm tied up in a serial killer's basement. Who said nightmares don't come true?"

Wednesday: Season 2 | First 6 Minutes | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Turns out, this is all going according to plan. Wednesday reveals she spent her summer honing her newfound psychic powers to fulfill a childhood dream: tracking down the Kansas City Scalper.

Before that, though, she'll have to overcome "one final harrowing obstacle" — TSA. We get to see the full version of the airport scene from April's "Wednesday" season 2 teaser; it's one of several comedic moments throughout the sneak peek, including a flashback of her traumatizing classmates with her serial killer obsession.

When she finally comes face to face with the Kansas City Scalper, he's revealed to be Haley Joel Osment in a virtually unrecognizable cameo. Though he gets the jump on her when a sudden psychic vision leaves her catatonic, it's not long before the tables turn and he's the one begging for mercy in his creepy, doll-filled basement.

"Let me show you some of my own handiwork," she tells him as the clip ends.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect from 'Wednesday' season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

The morbid opening won't surprise fans, especially considering that season 1 opened with Wednesday releasing piranhas into a pool to terrorize her brother's bullies. Show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say season 2 will double down on the horror, which I'm here for.

"There's some moments which are definitely horror movie-worthy," Millar said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We have that in season 1, but I think this season there are moments that are very intense, I'll say."

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Ortega said, “I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired."

Osment's role in season 2 had been kept under wraps until now, but he's not the only cameo in "Wednesday" sophomore outing. At Netflix Tudum, the streamer confirmed popstar Lady Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, "a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."

The official synopsis for "Wednesday" season 2 reads: “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Based on what we've seen so far, I'm hyped for what comes next. The first volume of "Wednesday" season 2 lands on Netflix on August 6, so we don't have long to wait before the Addams family and all the chaos that comes with them grace our screens once more.