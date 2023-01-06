Netflix confirms Wednesday season 2 is happening — what we know so far

Snap to it, Thing: Wednesday season 2 is official for Netflix. The news — which we have been expecting for weeks now — was announced by Netflix today (January 6) online.

Netflix broke the news in a post on its Tudum (opens in new tab) blog, in an interview with co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. It's accompanied by the below announcement video that promises Ms. Addams has more 'misery' ahead. We're sure that the next Nevermore Academy principal isn't pleased.

Gough and Millar are credited as telling Netflix "It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

This all comes days after The Independent (opens in new tab) speculated that Wednesday season 2 would be coming to Prime Video, based on it being an MGM (which is owned by Amazon) series.

As is to be expected with such an announcement, no release date or production schedule is set. As for what we believe is coming in season 2? Keep reading below.

Wednesday season 2: Loose ends await

In the aforementioned announcement, it was noted that the person texting Wednesday suggests her stalker is still in play. Millar told Tudum that "[The stalker proves] that threats remain out there… to both Wednesday and the school," Millar says. "Not all not loose ends have been tied up neatly as she thinks they have."

Also, we're not ready to say farewell to Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems quite yet. While some might think the Nevermore Academy principal died in season 1's ending, we never saw a body. Weems operating on the fringe of everyone else in secret would be excellent material for Christie to work with.

Analysis: Of course Netflix was going to renew Wednesday

Just like how Ms. Addams sic'ed piranhas on Pugsley's bullies, Wednesday dominated Netflix's ratings records. Wednesday would become the third-most watched Netflix show in its first 28 days, and earned the title of second-most-watched English-language series ever (stepping over Ryan Murphy's Dahmer series).

In the process, Wednesday rubbed elbows with Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game — both of which are far longer shows. So, for Wednesday to rank alongside them shows its ability to generate more-hours-watched despite not being as long.

Which, much like Ms. Addams herself, is impressive.